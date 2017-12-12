Rams outlast Lady Devils on the road

Aryah Hazley led the West Memphis girls in scoring, pumping in 14 points

WM School District PARAGOULD — It's going to take some patience as the sophomore-laden West Memphis Lady Devils adjust to high school basketball.

Turnovers and poor shot selection plagued the Lady Devils here last Friday night and they fell behind by double digits in the first half. However, the West Memphis girls gave their fans a glimpse of what could be as they put together a furious rally in the second half before falling 4340 to Paragould.

Sophomore Aryah Hazley's mid-court desperation heave fell short at the final buzzer after she'd momentarily pulled her team even with the Lady Rams with just 1:16 to play in the game.

'We're young and we're going to make mistakes this year,' said Lady Devils head coach Shelia Burns. 'It's disappointing to fall short, but we had a chance to win at the end.'

Hazley scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the second half as the Lady Devils (3-3 overall, 0-2 in the 6A/5A-East Conference) looked like a different club in the final 16 minutes.

After trailing at one time by 10 points in in the first half, the Lady Devils trailed 19-11 at halftime. But the visitors hit Paragould with a 7-0 run out of the gate in the second half to set the tone for a close contest at the end.

A layup by sophomore Jamee Gholson, a threepointer by Hazley and another basket by Golson cut Paragould's lead to 1918 in the first two-and-ahalf minutes of the third quarter.

'We challenged them at halftime and we came out on a little run,' Burns explained. 'We fizzled at the end, though. And I know a lot of it is about youth. We're going to get there, though. Losses like these, however, are tough to take because we had a chance down the stretch.'

Paragould answered the Lady Devils' burst by scoring the final seven points of the third quarter to take a 31-24 lead into the final eight minutes.

West Memphis pulled even with the Lady Rams twice in the fourth quarter when Hazley hit a layup with 1:52 to play to make it 36-36 and then she stuck back a missed shot for a 3838 score and 1:16 to play in the game.

Paragould, however, got a free throw from Alex Brengard and two more foul shots from Zoey Beasley, who led the Lady Rams with 13 points, to make it 41-38 Paragould with 2.2 seconds to play.

After Hazley scanned the floor for a three-pointer, sophomore Tierra Bradley rebounded a miss and put it back in for a 41-40 score and four seconds left.

After being fouled on the inbounds, Beasley connected on both of her free throws, which left Hazley and the Lady Devils only a prayer of a half-court shot, which fell short.

Junior Kenya Freeman added 6 points for the Lady Devils while Jatava Murray and Bradley each hit 4.

The Lady Rams enjoyed a decided advantage from the free-throw line, connecting on 13 of 18 from the stripe compared to 1 of 6 for the Lady Devils.

Abby Rogers added 12 points for Paragould.

The Lady Devils return home Friday night at Lehr Arena against Forrest City.

By Billy Woods