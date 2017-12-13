Garrison signs with Southwest Tennessee

Surrounded by family and coaches, Marion High School senior Blakeleigh Garrison signs a national letter of intent to continue her softball career with Southwest Tennessee following her senior season at Marion. In her junior season with the Lady Patriots, Garrison hit for a .355 batting average and .474 on-base percentage. The Marion shortstop also drove in 15 runs, scored 37 runs and set a Marion High School Lady Patriots school record by swiping 34 bases on the season.

Photo by Collins Peeples