Greyhounds race past Tigers

ASU Mid- South went on a 26- 3 first half run, propelling the Greyhounds to a 20- point halftime lead

The Arkansas State University Mid-South Greyhounds wanted to head into the Christmas break with a win and wasted no time accomplishing that goal, never trailing in a 113-92 victory over the Northeast Mississippi Community College Tigers (8-2 overall) in West Memphis last Monday night.

After hauling in an offensive rebound, ASU Mid-South sophomore Terrandus Smith scored from the post, giving the home team a 2-0 lead with 19:30 left in the first half.

After that, it was off to the races for a group of Greyhounds that shot 45 percent from the floor in the first act, including eight three-pointers.

The tide of the game shifted to the Greyhounds bench for good early as ASU Mid-South, leading 10-7 with 16:24 left in the opening half, strung together a 26-3 run over the next seven minutes of game time, eventually holding a 36-13 advantage over the Tigers with 9:51 to go until halftime.

During that span, the Greyhounds connected on 10 out of 12 shots from the field, including five threeballs.

ASU Mid-South head coach Chris Parker says the way the Greyhounds shared the ball led to so many open looks.

“I think we did a really good job of moving the ball and finding the open man,” Parker said. “I thought that our spacing was really strong in the first half and then we did what I know we are capable of doing and knocked down plain old boring jump shots.”

One could argue, however, that the barrage of deep shots that led the Greyhounds to a 55-35 halftime lead over the Tigers was, in fact, anything but boring. Parker clarified by saying that it’s the ability to simply drain an open shot, not captivate crowds with dribbling ability, that makes a great player.

“The great players are not the ones that pull out spectacular moves every play,” Parker said. “the great players are the ones who can simply knock down a plain old boring jump shot time after time and I thought we did a really good job of that tonight.”

The Greyhounds deep game slowed down in the second half with ASU Mid-South only connecting on two shots from behind the arc. However, the home team’s post game remained intact, allowing the Greyhounds to hold a significant advantage throughout the contest.

With 14:38 remaining in the contest, ASU Mid-South sophomore and 6- foot-7 forward Trevor Banks scored from the post, drew contact and converted an old-school three-point play to give the ‘Hounds a 26-point advantage, their biggest lead of the night.

Banks pumped in 15 points all together while his teammate and partner down low, 6-foot-8 freshman Kamron Rose pushed through 18 points while snagging 10 rebounds on his way to a double-double.

“Kam did a really good job,” Parker said. “He came off the bench. He had a double-double. He’s a freshman that just really plays hard. He’s got a good skill set and has done a great job. He’s still learning the game as a freshman, but he’s came in and he has a great attitude every day. He works his tail off and we’re excited to have him.”

While the big guys’ work in the post allowed the Greyhounds to trudge the second half, it was ASU Mid-South sophomore Dee Montgomery that once again stole the show.

Montgomery went to the free-throw line with 2:32 left in the contest and, as the 5-foot-11 guard knocked down his first free throw for his 30th point of the night, his teammates erupted on the bench.

Montgomery finished the contest with 31 points, including five three-pointers.

The combination of shooters and a strong post presence leads Parker to feel comfortable any time his team takes the floor.

“We’ve got a team that we feel like we can put on the floor and we’ve got equal part of guys who can penetrate the pain,” Parker said. “We’ve got guys who can score inside, and we’ve surrounded them with shooters and I think we’ve gotten even better than what we did last year.

Hopefully we can continue it and that’ll be a source of a lot of wins in the second semester.”

Certainly, the match against Northeast Mississippi Community College appeared, on paper, to be a challenging one for the Greyhounds.

The visiting Tigers, who entered the “Dog House” last Tuesday 8-1 on the young season, won a Mississippi state title last season and made an appearance in the NJCAA Division 1 National Tournament.

“This was by far the most complete win of the season and it sure is nice to get it in the last game headed into the Christmas break,” Parker said. “We can feel good about it for another couple of weeks before we come back and practice, It’s always nice to end on a win…This was a huge win. We really played well.”

The Greyhounds return from the Christmas break by traveling to Wallace State Community College-Hanceville on January 5th for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples