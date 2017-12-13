MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Thursday,December 14, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You will enjoy studying anything new today, because you are eager to learn. If you're able to travel somewhere that appeals to you, double-check the details of your trip. Shortages and goofy mistakes might occur.

You might want to discuss financial matters, like inheritances and shared property today. In fact, these discussions will go well. Nevertheless, postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) It will be hard to be efficient at work today, but at least relationships with co-workers are positive. Just go with what works. Avoid important decisions today.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a wonderful, creative day for you! Artists and people in creative fields will be productive today, because it's easy to think outside the box.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Parties and entertaining diversions will be excellent choices for you today. Keep things light. Enjoy sports activities and fun times with children. Romance will sizzle!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You are in such a positive frame of mind today that others are attracted to you. People always want to be around those who are happy and welcoming. Life just works that way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You're interested in financial matters today, and you feel lucky. Go ahead and explore shopping ideas;

however, wait until tomorrow to purchase bigticket items. Tomorrow will be better for important money discussions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a positive, upbeat day for you. Nevertheless, do not be fooled. Avoid shopping for anything other than food or gas. Avoid big financial decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Just go with the flow today, and enjoy the company of others. In particular, you will like to talk to younger people and artistic types. Wait until tomorrow to make any commitments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) A conversation with a female acquaintance will be warm and reassuring today. This person might support your views, and vice versa. Just see where it goes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) For some reason, you are high-viz today. People notice you. Fortunately, they admire you as well. Enjoy this positive publicity!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You want to do something different today. Why not be a tourist in your own city? Enjoy the company of people from different backgrounds. Get out of your rut!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are cheerful, adaptable and optimistic. People like to be in your company. This is a year of new beginnings, adventures and exciting changes! It's time to take the initiative and define your goals. What you begin now will benefit you in the future. You might even take on a leadership role. It's the beginning of a fresh new cycle!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)