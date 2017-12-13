Our View

Let’s not make health care any more complicated than it already is

With health care and prescription drug costs soaring to unaffordable heights it makes us wonder why any politician, particularly one who is also an ophthalmologist, object to a pharmacist substituting lowercost versions of biotechnology drugs without having to consult a patient’s doctor.

The way this story goes is state Rep. Stephen Magie is accusing the state Pharmacy Board of trying to do an “end run” around him and other politicians by allowing pharmacists to substitute these lower cost drugs without first discussing it with the patient’s doctor.

You see, Magie sponsored a bill during this year’s legislative session that would have allowed such substitutions but, he withdrew his bill for the sole purpose of further study on the part of fellow politicians, most of whom have little or no medical knowledge to make an intelligent conclusion.

Apparently, what we have here is a power thing going on in that Magie has an issue with the state Pharmacy Board and is offended by them going behind his back on an issue he feels should be handled by him and fellow lawmakers.

During a recent joint meeting of the House and Senate public health committees, Magie, D-Conway, was quoted as saying, “I’ve got a state agency now, state board, that’s coming up here and running an end-run around something that I’ve worked on.”

Magie made it clear he was offended and said his fellow politicians should be also over what members of the pharmacy board did.

The question that needs to be presented to this seemingly egotistical politician/ophthalmologist should be whether or not he is aware of a current state law as well as Board of Pharmacy rules that already allow pharmacists to substitute a cheaper generic drug for a brand-name one without consulting a patient’s doctor.

Let us point out that biotechnology drugs are made from natural sources such as viruses or human cells and don’t have exact generic equivalents.

But, by the same token, proposed Pharmacy Board regulations would allow substitutions when a drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as “interchangeable,” meaning that it is expected to produce the same clinical result without any additional risk of harm to the patient.

It was interesting to note that during this meeting of the committees Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, said she talked to pharmacists who didn’t know bout the proposed regulations and said the didn’t mind notifying a patient’s physician before making a substitution so continuity of care can be protected.

Irvin, who isn’t a physician nor a pharmacist, also expressed her displeasure over how the pharmacy board circumvented lawmakers and said that she is “so angry that this is being done deliberately and around the legislative process to keep the public unaware.”

For gosh sakes people, this is pure and simple juvenile behavior on the part of a few politicians who apparently got their feelings hurt over something that should be dealt with without creating a public spectacle.