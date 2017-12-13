Patriots Arena gets upgrades

A new weight room, upgraded locker rooms and a soon- to- come media room are all part of the Marion athletics face lift

Marion High School athletics recently got some make-over thanks in part thanks in part to athletics director Derek Harrell and director of communications Lynn Lampkin who recently introduced a new weight room and new locker rooms to Patriots Arena.

The new weight room, located in a former classroom on the lower level of Patriots Arena next to the home locker room, has twice the capacity of the old weight room, according to Harrell.

“The space that we were able to renovate is about twice the size of the space that we had our weight room,” Harrell said. “So, we feel like that’s quite an upgrade. Along with the new equipment that we have in there, space-wise it’s able to accommodate twice as many people.”

“We felt like we needed quite a bit more space for all of the teams that were using the weight room and also the home dressing facilities,” Harrell added. “It gave them quite a bit more space and we upgraded (the locker rooms) as well to allow for more room and a higher quality locker room space. So, we’re very excited about the upgrades that we’ve made.”

The main teams utilizing these new facilities, according to Harrell, will be both Marion High School basketball teams, the boys and girls soccer teams and the Lady Patriots volleyball team.

“We’re really excited about the opportunities that we’ll have to move a lot more kids through a higher quality weight room and that will in return help our competitiveness on the court,” Harrell said.

Harrell hopes that the upgrade in facilities will allow Marion winning traditions, such as the current state champion Lady Patriots basketball team and Lady Patriots volleyball team who saw a homewinning streak of over three years come to an end last season, remain competitive and help start new winning traditions for teams with new coaches such as each soccer team and the Patriots boys’ basketball team.

Along with the new weight room and locker room, a new media room could be introduced to Marion High School soon as Lampkin continues working on a coaches show which Harrell hopes could air in the next few weeks with Marion boys basketball Coach Clayborn and girls basketball Coach Johnson giving weekly updates of their seasons.

“We don’t think the renovation of that media room is very far away,” Harrell said. “So, that will allow us to keep the public informed and hear from Coach Clayborn and Coach Johnson as basketball season moves forward and interview players and hear about how things are going. So, I think that’ll be a great way to keep the community informed about how basketball season is going and moving forward to other sports as well.”

The new media room could also serve as a stateof- the-art space for Marion athletes to review game film.

Harrell says that he can already see the excitement from Marion’s student athletes about the upgrades.

“We’re just really excited about moving forward with top-notch facilities and, in return, I’ve already seen where our students are really excited about the new weight rooms and locker rooms,” Harrell said. “They just feel like we’re serious about having good programs. So, it’s just great to see our coaches and players be excited about the upgrades we’re making.”

Thinking with a “look the part, act the part” mentality, Harrell hopes that by looking like one of the top athletic programs off the field, Marion will in return resemble one of the top programs on the field or court.

“We’re trying to make Marion one of the top athletic programs in the state and one of the ways to do that, we feel, is to have great facilities,” Harrell said. “So, this is definitely a step in that direction, upgrading our facilities, and as we continue to do that we want to be known as one of the top 6A programs in the state in all sports.”

“We just want to let the public and community know that we’re moving in that direction to help our overall program,” Harrell added. “So, we’re very excited.”

By Collins Peeples