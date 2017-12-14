A big deer for the little lady…

Times Outdoors Columnist Kate Murphy is 16 years old and goes to St.

Georges School where she is an Honors Student and plans to go to Vanderbilt University. Kate has hunted with her daddy, Dr.

Jimmy Murphy, for several years.

Over the Thanksgiving holidays she shot her 10th and largest deer. She shot the 9-point buck with a single shot from her 308 Ruger bolt action rife. Kate also shoots her limit of ducks with a Remington 870 shotgun in 20 gauge at Dr. Jimmy’s duck club near Twist, Arkansas. Kate caught her first fish at their cabin on Horseshoe Lake.

Kate plays lacrosse and has scholarship offers. She is active in Youth Group and also a volunteer with Make-A-Wish. Kate is a true Outdoors Girl and hunts with her father as often as possible. Not many hunters have taken 10 deer — at any age!

By John Criner