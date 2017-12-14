Bulldogs ground Thunderbirds

Earle shot 52 percent from the field on their way to a dominating victory of Cross County

Earle’s offensive onslaught continued last Tuesday night in Earle as the reigning back-to-back state champion Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 4-0 2A Conference) defeated the Cross County Thunderbirds (1-5, 0-2) in a game that never saw the visitors hold a lead.

Earle senior Travon Doolittle, who led the Bulldogs on offense with 25 points, opened up the scoring by converting a layup 40 seconds into the game to give Earle a 2-0 lead and the Bulldogs controlled the game thereafter, going on a 20-6 run which lasted until the 7:19 mark of the second stanza. While the Earle offense moved quickly up and down the court, Bulldogs head coach Billy Murray says it was the team’s defense, which caused 30 total turnovers, which led the scoring success.

“We put a little pressure on them with the halfcourt trap,” Murray said.

“I mixed my defenses up with some zones and manto- man’s. We put a little pressure on them with a little quickness we had.

So, they kind of broke under pressure.”

Earle increased it’s advantage to 24 points as sophomore guard Henry Blockman dished a threeball to Doolittle who connected from behind the arc in the final seconds of the first half, allowing the Bulldogs to carry a 46-22 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.

While that sort of firsthalf cushion may seem nice to the casual fan, Murray still sees room for improvement. “We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Murray said. “I’m really disappointed in the way we played. We didn’t play focused. I don’t know why we didn’t play focused, but I’ve got to get them more focused.

This is the first half of the season. When January comes around, we’ve got to be ready to play. Right now, we’re not ready to play.”

Doolittle brought the ball up the court most of the night but shared time in the point guard role with a slew of his teammates.

Murray says he’s still searching for a true point guard on this year’s team as his son and last year’s state championship winning point B.J. Murray graduated after last season.

“I’m searching,” Murray said. “I’m trying out football players. I’m trying gout guys who walk on.

This was kind of a tryout night. I played 15 people and I’m trying to find five that I like that I can go with and I’m still scratching my head. I don’t know which five I like.”

In fact, Murray went with an entire new crew to open the third quarter with all five original starters on the bench.

That experiment didn’t last long, however, as Cross County shot their way to a 7-0 run before Murray reinserted his original starting five.

The Bulldogs once again regained a 20-point lead as Doolittle knocked down a three-ball at the 1:13 mark of the third quarter to increase Earle’s lead to 56-36.

But Doolittle was not the only scorer for the Bulldogs last Tuesday by far. Four Bulldogs ended the night in double figures with Kevon Smith pumping in 16 and Darius Cisero and Leeandrew Milow each chipping in 10.

Along with coming in second on the Bulldogs team in scoring, Smith led Earle on the boards by hauling in nine rebounds.

Milow, who has been filing in for Gerry Bohanon as the Earle center is on the recruiting trail as a potential Divison-1 quarterback, reeled in five boards but still has some developing to do, according to Murray, if Earle wishes to retain the 2A state championship for a third consecutive season.

“He’s coming along,” Murray said. “He just has to be more consistent.

He’s not as consistent as he should be. He blew a couple of little opportunities right under the goal.

Easy shots he’ll blew in a minute, balls that he muffs and don’t catch. He’s got a lot better since the season started. If we’re going to win the state tournament, he’s got to really come out.”

Though Murray sees a lot of room for improvement with his team, the quartet of Earle scorers did please the head coach.

“That’s one thing, we had four people in double figures,” Murray said. “That makes a difference. When you have four people that are scoring, it’s hard to stop any one of them.

That’s probably the key to us winning. If we keep that every game, four people in double figures, then we’ll be hard to beat.”

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, though, if we’re going to three-eat,” Murray added.

The Bulldogs return to action this Monday as Earle travels to Armorel to face the Tigers (11-3).

Two junior varsity games and a girls varsity game precludes the varsity boys action with the first game slated to tip off at 4:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples