December Cold Spell 2017

An 8-year-old’s story of suvival

West Memphis girl receives life- saving transplant

news@theeveningtimes.com

AWest Memphis eightyear- old has proven to be a survivor. The Weaver Elementary school third grader is a kidney transplant survivor. Rikkiyah Butler underwent dialysis waiting two years for a kidney and is now into a new phase of recovery. Her mom, Kim Butler, worries about her girl and organ rejection.

Medical expenses have mounted and a two day fund raiser will be held in West Memphis to benefit Rikkiyah..

Kim told Rikkiyah’s special story. Rikkiyah was born in May, 2009 with Down’s Syndrome and had kidney trouble her whole life.

She started with surgery at four months old that took a kidney out,” said Kim.

“She has had surgeries right up through 2017. Finally, November 30, she got her kidney transplant. She will be in dialysis for two years.”

Rikkiyah loves going to school and to church. Her church family has rallied behind her and organized a benefit for her on Saturday and Sunday December 16 and 17.

“She is still on a lot of medication that she needs ,” said Kim. “I hope and pray her body doesn’t reject her kidney, but so far so good. She has come a long way. She loves school and is faithful in church.”

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 201 S. 15th St., in West Memphis will host the back to back benefit. Saturday coloring books will be for sale, and kids can fish for prizes and enjoy other children’s games There is more family fun on Sunday when children can meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus and the whole family hear the choir perform from 3 to 5 p.m. A love offering will be taken for Rikkiyah.

By John Rech