Lady Bulldogs make quick work of Cross County

Earle got 73 percent of its points off of Thunderbird turnovers

The Earle Lady Bulldogs (8-1 overall, 2-0 2A Conference) wasted no time defeating their counterparts from Cross County (2-5) last Tuesday night in a 60-22 victory that saw the game clock run continuously for the entire second half. Despite the 38-point victory, Earle head coach Corey Garrett spared no words after the game in expressing his disappointment in the Lady Bulldogs offense.

“We were just going through the motions,” Garrett said. “We didn’t play good at all, man. Just a terrible game. We just didn’t play good at all… We can play a lot better than that. That was terrible.”

“Our shooting percentage was terrible. Free-throw percentage was terrible.

We had too many turnovers and no energy,” Garrett added.

To Garrett’s point, Earle converted on just 24 of 80 shots from the field, good for 30 percent, and went just 8-of-19 from the freethrow line. Despite the low percentage from the field, the Earle ladies did string together a 30-5 run which started on a layup by Eliajha Brown at the 5:30 mark of the opening frame and ended with Takilya Toombs knocking down a three-pointer form the right wing with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs ended up going into halftime with a 32-16 lead, thanks in large part to the Earle defense.

Earle caused 39 Cross County turnovers in the game and limited the Thunderbirds to just 24 shots from the field, which the visiting team only converted seven of.

With 27 steals, the Lady Bulldogs stole 44 points off of the Cross County turnovers.

Garrett did take some comfort in his team’s ability to hold the Thunderbirds off of the scoreboard.

“The defense looked good,” Garrett said. “We were manning them up.

They only had one true ball handler. We kind of took her out of the game by doubling her up, making some other girls handle the ball. That was pretty much it, just taking the best ball handler out of the game and making other girls handle the ball and causing turnovers.”

Leading to the offensive struggles for Earle, three starters did not play last Tuesday due to disciplinary reasons, according to Garrett. Junior RoShala Scott, and seniors Alex Logan and Veronique Sanders were all absent in the win.

Garrett acknowledges that the trio missing the game did make an impact but also that their absence allowed some other players valuable game experience.

“I’m not going to say that we didn’t miss them but we have a pretty deep team,” Garrett said. “We had some girls that played tonight that played more minutes than they normally do but they are capable of playing. You can’t make up for a Ro, an Alex or a Veronique, but you know we do have some girls that are capable.”

Some of those players include sophomore T’asja Hughey, who pumped in a game-high 18 points, and Brown who pushed through 13 points in the lopsided victory. Toombs chipped in eight points but made more an offensive impact rebounding where she hauled in 12 of her team-leading 16 boards.

The Lady Bulldogs, who will have all of their players available Monday according to Garrett, look to carry their winning momentum over into next week as Earle travels to Armorel on Monday to face the Tigers (8-5). A junior varsity boys game and junior varsity girls game precludes the varsity girls action with the first game slated to tip off at 4:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples