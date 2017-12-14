HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIPE

AMKS (Maurdn 214® Apri If) For Friday,December 15, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Unexpected travel opportunities might fall into your lap today. You also might suddenly get a chance to get further training or education. Stay flexible!

Unexpected news might affect discussions regarding shared property, inheritances or insurance issues. Let's hope this is good news for you!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Someone close to you, perhaps a spouse, partner or dear friend, will have a surprise for you today. It might be something upbeat and exciting! (Fingers crossed!)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Something unusual will affect your work scene today. This might be a change in staff. Perhaps new hightech equipment is introduced. Whatever happens will give you a lift!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Unexpected flirtations might make your day today. Likewise, a surprise invitation to a social event could please you. Be ready to say 'yes!'

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Something unusual will occur at home today. Hopefully, it is positive. (However, small appliances might break down, or minor breakages could occur.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today is full of fun surprises. Expect to meet new faces and see new places. Whatever happens, today will not be a boring day! (But your daily routine will change.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Keep an eye on your money scene, because something

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) might affect your wealth today. You might find money, or you might lose money. You also might get a wonderful moneymaking idea!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Life is exciting today! New activities and new discoveries will be thrilling. This is a good time to study something new that expands your world. You are impulsive today, which means you might do something you will regret later. Be careful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Today you feel restless. You have that feeling that you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Easy does it. Don't let your restless attitude get you in trouble. Haste makes waste.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A friend will surprise you today, perhaps with unusual news, or perhaps you'll meet somebody who is a real character! Whatever happens, someone definitely will spice up your day!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Stay on your toes today, because something to do with bosses, parents and VIPs will hit you out of the blue. Hopefully, it's positive news. Be ready for the unexpected.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are refined, charming and friendly. You also are honest and high-spirited! This year will be slower-paced. You want to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Focus on business and personal relationships. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful to others. Find relationships that are mutually beneficial. It's an intuitive year, so listen to your inner voice.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)