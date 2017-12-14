Patriots plunder Raiders

Marion outscored Nettleton 17- 10 in the fourth quarter on their way to their first conference victory

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The season is only eight games old but the Marion Patriots (6-2 overall, 1-1 6A/5A-3 Conference) are already showing the ability to conquer elite competition, besting the Nettleton Raiders (5-3, 2-1) 63-55 for their first conference victory in Marion Tuesday night.

The Patriots locker room was ecstatic after the victory, according to Marion head coach Nathan Clayborn.

“They were all over the place,” Clayborn said.

“They jumped up. They were excited. I told them, ‘Enjoy it and get back to the grind. Enjoy it. Get over it and get back to the grind Friday.’” The biggest thing this victory showed Marion fans is Clayborn and the Patriots ability to adjust, defeating a Raiders team that dominated the Patriots 92-74 not even a month ago on November 18th at the Brookland High School Tournament.

The key to the bounceback win for Marion was changing defensive schemes, according to Clayborn.

“They beat us by 20 earlier in the year, so we had to go back, adjust and do some things we normally don’t do,” Clayborn said.

“So, we played a lot of zone and that helped us get through it.”

Also leading to the Patriots holding the Raiders to 37 fewer points than in the first matchup was a more competitive effort rebounding, according to Clayborn.

“Earlier in the year, they killed us on the boards,” Clayborn said. “We could never get back on defense.

(Tonight) we slowed them down in transition and didn’t give up as many transition buckets. They probably killed us on the boards today, but at least we fought with them on the boards. So, it wasn’t like a 40-20 (rebounding advantage). It was more like a 30-20. So, we fought with them and the boys competed.”

Leading the gritty effort of the Patriots defense was junior forward Trystan Haymon and senior guard Taylor Brown. Though the duo combined for 17 points, Clayborn says the contributions the pair of Patriots made off the state sheet was as significant as any scoring performance.

“The numbers ain’t there but what they did down low with the banging and the rebounding, that really helped us out,” Clayborn said. “Those are the stats that don’t show, the deflections and that type of stuff. We got a lot of those.”

After trailing Nettleton 24-22 at halftime, Marion used a 24-point third quarter to gain a slim 46-45 advantage over the Raiders headed into the final quarter. In the fourth frame, the Patriots pulled away, outscoring Nettleton 17-10. Though the Patriots got down early, competing throughout the entire game allowed Marion to have that chance to pull away in the fourth quarter, according to Clayborn.

“We’d keep it close and get a stop, keep it close and get a stop,” Clayborn said. “We got a couple of stops down the stretch and were able to pull it out.”

After sitting out the Patriots previous game, a 78-69 victory over Green County Tech, Marion junior Keyshawn Woods returned to the starting lineup to lead his team in scoring, pumping a gamehigh 18 points.

“He came back and was energized, and he was ready to play,” Clayborn said of his lead scorer.

Also scoring in double figures, Marion sophomore Detric Reeves pushed through 15 points and Brown chipped in 11.

The Patriots look to win three consecutive games for the first time this season Friday night as Marion travels to Wynne to face the Yellowjackets (2-3, 02) for a 5:00 p.m. tip off.

By Collins Peeples