Raiders ease past Lady Patriots

Nettleton outscored Marion in the fourth quarter by 11 points on their way to a 21- point victory

sports@theeevenigtimes.com

Four days after suffering a heartbreaking one-point loss to Green County Tech, the Marion Lady Patriots (3-5 overall, 1-2 6A/5A-3 Conference) endured a spirit crushing 73-52 loss to the Nettleton Raiders (8-1, 3-0) in Marion last Tuesday night.

The conference contest matched two of the best team’s in Arkansas last season, the 6A state champion Lady Patriots and Nettleton who went 29-2 last season including a 17-1 conference schedule. Nettleton beat Marion twice last season, once by 11 points and only by a pair of points in the second contest. But, it’s a new season and the Raiders had no problem getting past a group of Marion players who have yet to win back-to-back games this season.

Marion fell behind Nettleton early, trailing 17-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Raiders used the second frame to increase their lead to 27-19 as the halftime buzzer sounded.

Pumping in 21 points, the Lady Patriots did outscore Nettleton in the third frame, led by eight points on four field goals from Marion sophomore Joi Montgomery.

However, the Raiders rebounded to best Marion 23-12 in the final frame and seal the victory.

Montgomery led the Lady Patriots in scoring, pushing through 17 total points in the loss while Marion senior Morgan Christian chipped in 10.

Marion junior guard Tashlee Milow also made an impact by contributing eight points, all of which came in the second half.

The Lady Patriots look to get back on track this Friday as Marion travels to Wynne to face the winless Yellowjackets (0-4, 0-2) for a 5:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples