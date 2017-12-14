Sketchers, Shells and Happy Tales

I am surprised at how many of the things that I really enjoy — pleasures that I would not be without now and seem secondnature with use — are arrived at by either accident, mistake or simply by stumbling over them.

For instance, there are my shoes of choice: Sketchers.

Now, I am not promoting them, nor even encouraging anyone else to try them. But they are my favorite footwear. And I did not come across them from by word of mouth from another, but by a more circuitous route: I was bargain-hunting.

We were in a store where goods were on sale, and I noticed a box on the rack. I tilted it and saw a pair of shoes inside. They were of a suede material… then I noticed the size on the side of the box. Too large for me. I put them back. But as my wife mused along the shelves, something stuck in my mind about those shoes… they didn’t LOOK like they were too big for me.

I went back to the box, which I took note of — did not have a lid — and took the shoes out. I looked inside the shoes themselves. They were exactly my size! I tried them on, and… Oh, my! It was like heaven had opened up and swallowed my feet. For the shoes felt great. I took them up when we were ready to purchase them, and the clerk looked at the box. He remembered they had to make up a box for the shoes, for the original one had been lost.

And he gave me an additional discount! That’s how Sketchers became my brand.

Now, to the story about the shell; in this case, ClassicShell.net. It is a program that allows a computer user to change the look of their menu of programs when they hit the start button.

And this would not mean so much to me, except that I am completely intransigent about the whole new Microsoft 10 design look on my computer. In short, I hate it with a passion. And, I found out from a computer guru that almost everyone hates it with a passion as well. All the add-ons are not really on your computer at all — but are all there flashing in your face to get you to buy them on line… what they call “APPS.” (What I would call a “Come-on” to sell you something you do not want — for if you did, you would have purchased it along with the computer and had it installed.) As well, there are no easy columns of written names, but assorted blocks of pictures — like adults are all just children in bigger bodies whose eyes are attracted by the flashy lights of pictograms; you know, like a 3rd grade reader used to be in elementary school.

Well if you get on the ClassicShell.net site, you can put your start programs back to either a Windows 7, or other former version of Windows and a more logical appearance. It’s like going back in time, via the Wayback Machine with Mr. Peabody and Sherman from the cartoon show of yore.

How did I find out about it? I was whining about it in front the afore-mentioned computer guru, who told me, “You don’t have to put up with that, you know? There’s this program…

”And the rest is — how you say — history.

Then there are happy tales. I love a good read. Only, so much of what is out there these days is just grist and the same-ol, same-ol. Either horror stuff about flying body parts, international intrigues where everyone is a prince or a princess in disguise, or fantasy agenda-driven dreck that makes me want to scream, “My Eyes! My Eyes!” or else clip a clothespin over my nose to keep me from passing out from the stench coming from the printed words on the pages. (Do they even make clothespins anymore? Just a thought.) So I stopped investing dollars in dreck. Instead, I started cruising the Internet for public domain stuff — especially in the Gutenberg libraries on the web. That’s when I discovered so much literature from the so-called “Golden Age of Mysteries,” written years ago. I began to dive into the works and found things like plot, and characterization, logic, intrigue, romance, and even accountability and responsibility being developed and fomented in the pages of the works.

What good reading! And all because I am a cheapskate.

Now, I will tell you that I do read modern works and not-so modern stuff as well that I pay retail for, but these former books are really quite good. They are just forgotten, as are their authors. And I am rediscovering them for myself. When I find a good tale, I go back into the Gutenberg public domain stuff and pull out another one. You can get these by pasting them to a Word Document and sending it to your Kindle Reader or just read them on the Internet sites. Don’t worry… it’s public domain. No one’s going to arrest you for it.

And so there is my expose’. I am unmasked as the bargain-hunting, old fogey cheapskate that I am. Proud of it! Hey, I actually stopped in at a pricey Nordstrom’s store up north this year while on a trip. Believe me, I found out you can spend forty bucks for a coat or four-thousand… and they are both just as warm.

Just sayin’.

By Robert Hall