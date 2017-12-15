Church Announcements

West Memphis: Christmas Eve Communion Services Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5 and 7 p.m. We will have Christmas Eve Candles, Carols and Communion as we celebrate the birth of our Savior. We hope to see you and your families on this very special evening of holy worship! Sunday morning worship is at 9 and 11 a.m.

Harvest Time Christian Church, 309 S. 25th St., West Memphis: Christmas Love program for Pastor Charles & Brenda Thompkins Sunday, Dec.

17 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker Pastor Rickey Hunter and Heavenly Gates Ministry. All are cordially welcome to this special celebration. Host pastor Charles Thompkins.

Lake Grove Church,

Jericho: Celebrating Annual Harvest Day Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Rev.

Leo Hayslett of Memphis, Tennessee and his church family Mount Zion Church of Clarkedale. Everyone is invited to come out and help us lift up the name of Jesus. Host pastor Rev.

James Blackledge Sr.

Mt. Calvary, Mt.

Vernon, Greater Bethleham and Elder Rodney Bokyin Present:

All White Holiday Extravaganza Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Civic Center in West Memphis.

Come and celebrate the Lord with us. Pastor Gary Hibbler.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 201 South 15th St., West Memphis: Rikkiyah Butler’s Benefit Program featuring Santa’s Warehouse Clearance Sale Saturday Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. and Dinner With Santa Sunday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Rikkiyah is 8 years old and a student at Weaver Elementary School. She is the daughter of Kim McVay Butler and granddaughter of Clint & Martha Edwards. Contact Martha Edwards at 901337-7505 or Dorothy Taylor at 870-732-5093.

Pastor Leroy Turner Sr.

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church: Is in the planning stage for their 18th Annual Edmondson and Surrounding Area Christmas Dinner, Toys for Tots and Bike Drawing on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. The event will be held at the West Memphis Learning Center (Old Wedlock School), 201 South B. J. Taylor Street in Edmondson. The church is asking for donations for the Toys for Tots or a Bike or Scooter for the drawing.

If you are interested in donating, checks can be made out to New Bethel Church. For more information contact Pastor Jerry Faggett at 870-551-1540 or Jeannie Coleman at 870514-9860.

Old St. Paul News:

Children’s Church this Sunday on the second floor of our new sanctuary for ages 3 years old to 6th grade and youth service held in the old sanctuary at 10 a.m. Youth speaker is Minister Darrell Anthony.

Host pastor Frederick S.

Anthony.

Pilgrim Rest, Jericho: Appreciation service for Minister Louis Robinson Sunday, Dec. 17 during the 10 a.m. morning worship hour. Guest morning speaker will be Pastor Willie Robinson Jr. of Christway Ministry of James Mill. Everyone is invited. Come and be blessed.

Rehoba Church, 110 Morris St., Gilmore: Christmas Revival Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 21.

Evangelist Miss’y Linda Beecham Mondie. New Year Revival Friday, Dec.

29 through Sunday, Dec.

31. Evangelist Miss’y L.

Brewer (1st Lady of the House of Prayer COGIC).

Pastor Elder Joe Jackson.

Restoration Life Church, 166 Pine St., Marion: Candlelight Christmas Service Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. www.restorationlifechurch. tv

Second Saint John, 305 Ingram, West Memphis: Invites you to Celebrate Christmas Saturday, Dec.

16 beginning at 6 p.m. The Youth department Christmas Celebration will include singing, praise dancing and “The Promise Fulfilled” Christmas drama. Come out and celebrate this Blessed event with us and be blessed.

Thanking you in advance, The Second Saint John Youth Department.

All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessings Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870-7355077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message.

Pastors L. B. Hodges

First United Methodist Church,