HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, December 16, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Travel for pleasure will delight you today. You also might develop a crush on someone or become interested in someone who is 'different.'

This is a good day to ask for a loan, mortgage or to borrow something from someone, because doors will open for you. This also is a very affectionate day for romantic couples.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will find it easy to relate to spouses, partners and close friends today, because there is a warm giveand- take during your discussions with others. You also realize how much you care for this person. (Gosh.)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You might get praise today for your efforts at work. In fact, some of you might get a raise! You also will look for ways to make your workplace look more attractive.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a wonderful day to party! Enjoy sports events, movies, the theater, artistic events and playful activities with children. Romance will blossom!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might want to redecorate at home today. You certainly will want to entertain at home. In fact, this is a good day for real estate discussions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today you see how much beauty there is in your daily surroundings. (Things you've never noticed before.) You also might realize just how much love there is in your daily world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) If shopping today, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Trust your moneymaking ideas!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with fair Venus, which makes you charming and diplomatic. Yes, everyone wants you on their team!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today because you need to take a moment to get a breather. Try to grab some private time just for you.

Relationships with others, especially artistic, creative people, will please you today. This is a social, fun-loving day! Enjoy interactions with clubs, groups and associations.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Someone might ask for your creative advice about something today. They need your input on design, layout or how to make something look better.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are cautious, honest and realistic. You love beauty, nature and animals. This is a busy year and a year of choice. You have a great zest for life and want to nurture the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for what you have; do not focus on what you don't have. Expect increased popularity and the warm rekindling of old friendships.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)