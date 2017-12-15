Hughes/Horseshoe Lake

hbacond7@aol.com Bunko The Horseshoe Lake Ladies Bunko group played on December 5th at the home of Lethia Jo Cupples. This months hostess was Jennifer Burch. There was a roll off for most big bunko’s with Lethia Jo Cupples winning. Holly Bacon had high score for the evening, Donna Culver had low score. Pat Walters had the traveler’s pillow at the end of the night. The ladies enjoyed Ceasar Salad, Chicken Spaghetti, Green Beans, Garlic Bread and Louisiana Crunch Cake. They also exchanged Christmas gifts.

***

Art Gallery

Plantation Gallery is open on Dec. 16. It has changed the hours from noon to 5 p.m. Talents from Horseshoe Lake include: Jack Kenner, Betsy Brackin Burch, Fred and Scott Plaisted.

***

Master Gardeners

Master Gardeners are gearing up statewide for the on-line training session in January 2018. This is something new they are trying, since so many said they couldn’t do five weeks of eight hour sessions weekly. You can set your own pace, the deadline is Dec. 15. However, if you are interested in joining the Crittenden County Master Gardeners, contact the Extension Office at 870739-3239 for any questions or concerns.

***

Hughes United

Methodist Church Acknowledgments

Dec. 15th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Mark E. May, Cameron Burch, Grant Suttles, Hope Lofton Rowden, David Lane and Mikel T. Washburn.

Dec. 16th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Dee Bennett and Elly Bork. Happy Anniversary to: Curtis & Harley Arnold.

Dec. 17th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Macy Leigh Hillis, Daniel Worley, Samuel G. Smith and Clay Harshbarger.

Dec. 18th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Colton Niles Pittman, Carlie Paige Beggs, Henry Mills, Tommy Buell and Debbie Sneed. Happy Anniversary to: Jeff & Michell Coats.

Dec. 19th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Leah Jennay Dillahunty Roan, Kathryn Harness, Finn Robbins, Teresa West, Lori Prestage Roberts, Lauren Elizabeth Cupples and Tyler Lambarri. Happy Anniversary to: Turner & Melanie Meurrier.

Dec. 20th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Sarah Cosgrove, Paul Brister, Betty Walton, Tawnya Lindsay, Mark Simmons, Andrew Harrison, Paulette Kelly and Warren “Bud” Scott. Happy Anniversary to: Greg & Donna Prestage. Dec. 21st – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Eva Leona Wright, Jack Evans Montgomery, Joseph Collins and Roy Harness.

***

Calendar of Events Dec. 16th

Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church Fundraising Chili & Soup, 11 a.m.

Mass, 5 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

First Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Bon Fire, 6 to 8 p.m., Surf Club Building.

Dec. 17th

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

Christmas Decoration Contest in the Town of Horseshoe Lake, Have everything on by 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 18th

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6 p.m., Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com.

Dec. 19th

Zumba and Upper Body Weights, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Quorum Court meets, 9 a.m., Courthouse Marion, AR.

St. Francis County Master Gardener meeting, 11:30 a.m., St. Francis County Museum, Forrest City.

Horseshoe Lake Fire Dept. meets, 6:30 p.m., Fire Station on Lake Estates Drive.

Dec. 21st

Zumba and Lower Body Weights, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

Last day for Horseshoe Lake Utilities and City Hall to be open until Dec. 27.

Dec. 22nd

Next Weekly column appears.

By Holly Bacon