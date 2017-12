Marriage Licenses

Dec. 6 Allen C. Horton, 26, and Courtney L. Leyes, 34, both of Memphis Billy S. Woods, 51, and Lea L. Woods, 48, both of Grenada, Mississippi Joes A. Garcia, 61, and Rosa G. Mejia, 58, both of Memphis Dec. 7 Thomas E. Millette, 75, and Jacqueline S. Sigler, 53, both of Millington, Tennessee Jose D. Valles, 32, and Andres Saavedra, 41, both of Memphis Rafael Hernandez, 30, and Candida Villalta, 29, both of Memphis Dec. 8 Armando Rodriquez, 29, and Ana M. Morales, 30, both of Memphis Fernando Perez, 32, and Alejandra G. Gavidia, 21, both of Memphis Victor Castanos, 34, and Paola Flores, 31, both of Collierville, Tennessee Rawy L. Rivera, 26, and Vilma G. Ortiz, 21, both of Memphis Dec. 11 Alvaro A. Martinez, 27, and Mariel F. Hidalgo, 26, both of Southaven, Mississippi Eden C. Williams, 20, and Taylor M. Smith, 19, both of Memphis Arrie J. Montgomery, 73, and Maera F. Elkins, 72, both of Arlington, Tennessee Filadelfo V. Rios, 37, and Alfonsina G. Torres, 44, both of Memphis Diego Guerrero, 31, and Berenice Y. Diaz, 32, both of Nesbit, Mississippi Garry E. Sanderson, 63, and Alyn M. Pirtle, 40, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Dec. 6 Tammy A. Vanvoorhis vs. Steven Griffin Vanvoorhis Christopher Trammell vs. Miranda Williams Christie M. Phillips vs. Shannon L. Phillips Dashell Cage vs. Kelian

Cage

Marion Police Reports 12-01-17 / 12-7-17

12-01-17 – 7:41am – Carter – Speeding / DWI 2 / Suspended Driver License / Drove Off Roadway / Fleeing 12-01-17 – 8:10pm – 646 White Oak – General Information 12-02-17 – 12:49am – 202 Northwind – General Information 12-02-17 – 8:00pm – 475 L.P.Mann – Theft of Property 12-02-17 – 5:22pm – 892 Bayou Vista – Criminal Mischief 12-02-17 – 9:45pm – 368 Park – Persons in Disagreement 12-02-17 – 3:15pm – 722 Lena – Domestic Battery 12-03-17 – 4:45am – 545 Par – Persons in Disagreement 12-03-17 – 9:00am Hickory – Found Property 12-03-17 – 12:30am – 332 Colonial – Theft of Property 12-03-17 – 4:45pm – 694 Twin Oaks – General Information 12-04-17 – 12:35am – 2895 Highway 77 #3 Commercial Burglary 12-04-17 – 8:00am – 55 Bell Road – Bullying 12-04-17 – 9:40pm – 855 Belle Rive – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 12-04-17 – 8:30am – 141 Block – Theft of Property 12-04-17 – 3:57pm – 323 Block B-14 – Theft of Property 12-04-17 – 12:30pm – 339 redwood Cove – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 12-04-17 – 6:12pm – 830 Grandee Circle – Natural Death 12-04-17 – 12:00pm – 365 Shiloh – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 12-04-17 – 10:45pm – 114 Sycamore – Domestic Battery 12-05-17 – 10:00pm – 398 E. Brinkley Loop Domestic Battery 12-05-17 – 11:43am – 419 Birdie – Criminal Mischief 12-05-17 – 12:16pm – 1 Patriot – General Information 12-05-17 – 12:34pm – 145 Alta Vista – Criminal Trespass 12-05-17 – 3:45pm – 410 E. Brinkley Loop #6 Harassing Communications 12-05-17 – 8:00am – 113 Sherwood – Theft of Property 12-05-17 – 8:35pm – 467 L.P.Mann – General Information 12-05-17 – 6:45pm – 817 Saint Johns BLVD Persons in Disagreement 12-05-17 – 8:35pm – 467 L.P.Mann – General Information 12-06-17 – 8:13am – 3477 Highway 77 – Bullying 12-06-17 – 8:00am – 452 Military Road – Violation of Arkansas Hot Check Law 12-06-17 – 8:00am – U/K Theft of Property 12-06-17 – 12:03pm – 254 N. casa View – Harassing Communications 12-06-17 – 12:00pm – 107 Mound City – Battery 12-06-17 – 12:00pm – 107 Mound City – Battery 12-06-17 – 12:00pm – 107 Mound City – Battery / Theft of Property 12-06-17 – 12:30pm – 4003 Commercial Center Drive Theft of Property 12-06-17 – 2:42pm – 278 River Trace – General Information 12-06-17 – 3:00pm – 515 Par #5 – Assault 12-06-17 – 4:00pm – 451 S. Prairie Cove – Domestic Battery 12-07-17 – 12:47am – 369 L.P.Mann – Criminal Trespass 12-07-17 – 4:30pm – 431 Birdie #11 – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 12-07-17 – 8:00am Highway 77 – Found Property 12-07-17 – 7:22am – Block Street – Found Property 12-07-17 – 8:00am – 407 Birdie #11 – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 12-07-17 – 8:00am – 398 E. Brinkley Loop #4 Disorderly Conduct 12-07-17 – 6:00pm – 378 Park – Criminal Mischief 12-07-17 – 6:00am – 111 Primo Circle – ORD 109 12-07-17 – 4:00am – 346 Toni – Theft of Vehicle 12-07-17 – 8:13pm – 105 Victoria Cove – Runaway

West Memphis Police Reports 12/1/17 – 12/7/17

12/1/17 10:00 AM 1510 E Arrington St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/1/17 1:14 AM Spears/North Roselawn GENERAL INFORMATION 12/1/17 1:23 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/1/17 1:33 AM Spears Street / Highland Drive POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 12/1/17 1:34 AM Spears Street / Highland Drive DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/1/17 3:12 AM 3302 Beatty ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/1/17 7:52 AM 1506 W Arrington DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 12/1/17 8:26 AM 2000 E Broadway Blvd THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/1/17 12:15 PM 810 Richland DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/1/17 10:27 AM 1334 S Avalon ST 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/1/17 10:50 AM 505 Johnson ST THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 12/1/17 11:04 AM East Broadway/S. 13th DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 12/1/17 11:41 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD FOUND PROPERTY 12/1/17 4:42 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 12/1/17 7:09 PM 1909 S Mcauley DR AGGRAVATED RESIDENTAL BURGLARY 12/1/17 9:05 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/2/17 12:33 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/2/17 2:35 PM 600 N 7Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 12/2/17 4:17 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 12/2/17 8:38 PM 3604 E Polk AVE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/2/17 10:24 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 12/2/17 11:35 PM 1280 E Barton AVE Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 12/3/17 12:54 AM 502 N 32Nd ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 12/3/17 7:38 AM 2209 E Broadway AVE Robbery Aggravated 12/3/17 11:15 AM 520 Garden LN CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/3/17 3:42 PM 300 W Service RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 12/3/17 7:06 PM 350 W Service RD FOUND PROPERTY 12/3/17 9:46 PM Arrington Estates TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 12/4/17 8:41 AM 1903 E Service RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $1,000 OR LESS 12/4/17 8:41 AM 1903 E Service RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $1,000 OR LESS 12/4/17 1:36 PM 1805 Missouri ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/4/17 1:43 PM 1805 Missouri ST NO CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT 12/4/17 3:08 PM 315 S 19Th ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 12/4/17 3:33 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – FROM VEHICLE 12/4/17 3:35 PM 537 Julia ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 12/4/17 3:47 PM 3900 Petro RD A THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 12/4/17 4:12 PM Auburn Ave. and South Avalon Street DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 12/4/17 4:30 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 12/4/17 5:33 PM East Broadway/Legion Rd POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 12/4/17 8:51 PM 618 Rainer RD 1 TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 12/5/17 12:51 AM 317 W Danner AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/5/17 4:30 AM 3400 Beatty St. POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 12/5/17 4:37 AM SH77/SH191 POSSESSION

OF SCH IV OR V LT

28GM 12/5/17 10:56 AM South Avalon / West Cooper Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 12/5/17 10:56 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY TO COURT ORDER – ARREST MADE 12/5/17 11:29 AM 2413 E Jackson AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/5/17 11:37 AM 632 S 19Th St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/5/17 1:36 PM Service RD HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC USES OR MAKES OBSCENE LANGUAGE OR GESTURE TO PROVOKE 12/5/17 1:52 PM 798 W Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/5/17 2:15 PM 1100 Ingram BLVD FOUND PROPERTY 12/5/17 4:05 PM 315 S Worthington DR THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 12/5/17 4:16 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/5/17 4:43 PM 1120 State Highway 77 FLEEING 12/5/17 11:38 PM East Broadway/ Interstate 55 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 12/6/17 8:00 AM 1110 E Tyler AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/6/17 1:48 AM 627 S 10Th ST LOITERING 12/6/17 9:25 AM Cherry/Arlington ST A G G R A V A T E D ASSAULT 12/6/17 9:43 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 12/6/17 9:46 AM Rainer Road / Airport Road GENERAL INFORMATION 12/6/17 10:33 AM 200 Block South 12th Street FOUND PROPERTY 12/6/17 10:51 AM MLK/Beatty NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 12/6/17 11:02 AM 101 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/6/17 3:51 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 12/6/17 3:57 PM 850 Stephens BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 12/6/17 4:40 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/6/17 4:46 PM 509 Purdue AVE BATTERY 2ND DEGREE / INJURES PERSONS OVER 60 YOA AND 12 YOA AND YOUNGER 12/6/17 5:25 PM 518 S 14Th ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 12/6/17 6:20 PM 850 N 7Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE

VALUED AT $25,000

OR MORE 12/6/17 8:50 PM 209 Shoppingway BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/6/17 9:24 PM 815 Dover RD HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 12/7/17 8:45 AM 210 W Service RD OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 12/7/17 9:04 AM 401 S 10Th ST THEFT OF SERVICES $1,000 OR LESS 12/7/17 10:33 AM 1800 Missouri ST 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/7/17 10:48 AM 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/7/17 1:36 PM Avalon/Auburn DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 12/7/17 1:55 PM 2004 Twist DR TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 12/7/17 3:15 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/7/17 3:47 PM Broadway/Missouri GENERAL INFORMATION 12/7/17 8:40 PM 323 S 21St ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/7/17 9:05 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FOUND PROPERTY 12/7/17 11:21 PM 1025 Lehr ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/7/17 11:28 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/7/17 11:33 PM 2050 E Broadway AVE BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY