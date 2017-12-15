The Flight

By Clayton Adams I like to listen to Billy Joel songs and one of my favorites is We Didn’t Start The Fire. (1989, A great song for any history class too!) Joel begins the song with people in the news the year he was born and works through the years and events in his life. It’s a song about the turmoil our world continues to endure.

If one understands the events behind each person or the event mentioned, The Fight is understood.

Every generation experiences The Fight. Every person goes through The Fight. Thankfully, we can be prepared for and win The Fight!

You are in The Fight for your life. In The Fight, your enemy is cunning, a master at deception, and he fights for your body, soul and spirit. His goal is to steal your eternal life, kill your hopes and dreams and destroy all God made you to be.

The Bible describes your enemy this way, “…your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” (1 Peter 5:8) Devouring people is the best description of his actions for this is what he does. Too, your enemy doesn’t hide his intentions.

A roaring lion can’t sneak up on its victim. A roaring lion scares the victim and it runs away.

But the devil roars, why?

Because of his pride and arrogance. His pride is what caused him to rebel against God. His pride got him thrown down out of heaven. His pride is what motivates him to do what he does. We know we have an enemy, but because of our pride we ignore the signs, warnings and falsely believe we can beat him.

Pride was the downfall of the devil, Adam and Eve, and me and all of us if we ignore God’s Word.

Thankfully, God has provided all we need to win The Fight!

The Bible states, “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm. Stand therefore, having fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and, as shoes for your feet, having put on the readiness given by the gospel of peace. In all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one; and take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication. To that end keep alert with all perseverance, making supplication for all the saints.” (Ephesians 6:10-18) The Bible tells us who our enemy is and who our enemy is not. A person of another color is not our enemy. A person who speaks a different language is not our enemy. The person from another culture is not our enemy. The division among people is caused by the devil and propagated by individuals (governments, organizations, institutions) who don’t know truth, do not want to know truth or who choose to ignore the truth.

Color, language and culture do not separate people, pride and arrogance does.

God’s weapons are great and powerful – The armor of God; Truth, Righteousness, Peace, Faith, Salvation, The Word of God and Prayer.

(Ephesians 6) We also have The Fellowship of Believers and The Fellowship of The Holy Spirit.

The Bible tells us the tactics of our enemy, “For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh (for the weapons of our warfare are not of the flesh, but mighty before God to the casting down of strong holds); casting down imaginations, and every high thing that is exalted against the knowledge of God, and bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ.” (2 Corinthians 10:3-5) The Fight is in your soul, your soul being the center of your thinking, feelings, emotions, intellect and your will.

The enemy begins his attack through circumstances, events, relationships and sometimes against your physical body through sickness, injuries and sometimes he begins his attack against you through your thoughts, feelings, emotions, intellect and will (soul). His goal is to keep your spirit away from God. Your body identifies with this world, your soul connects the physical with the spiritual – that is the Spirit of God.

Your soul is constantly looking for ways to “feel” good, alive, important, and it seeks to quench these desires in many ways. This is how the devil attacks.

His strategy is simple, to fill a physical or emotional need or desire we have and we take the bait, hook, line and sinker – we fall for the deception. The deception is that something physical can satisfy the spiritual.

The human soul is constantly trying new ways, new thoughts to quench the unquenchable desire for what satisfies. We each struggle with trying to fill a certain need, want or desire. We try to fill the human passion with everything and anything only to realize no matter what we try, sex, drugs, power, fame, money, revenge, position, popularity the void in our human spirit is never satisfied with anything but God. This is The Fight.

You are in The Fight. The Fight is real and we can only win The Fight through Christ alone.

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’