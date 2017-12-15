The Rule of Three

A trio of Marion softball players recently signed national letters of intent to continue their playing days in college

The start of softball season is still about 11 weeks away, but the Marion Lady Patriots are already making a statement with three seniors signing to continue their playing careers at the college level within a week of each other.

Catcher Haley Cook signed a national letter of intent to join Southwest Tennessee Community College on November 30th. First basemen Shelby Carpenter inked her intentions to join Williams Baptist College on December 1st and shortstop Blakeleigh Garrison cemented her college career, signing with Southwest Tennessee Community College on December 8th.

The Lady Patriots have a long-standing tradition of helping players achieve scholarships to college and are thrilled to see that history enrich with this year’s trio, according to Marion head coach Sean Gray.

“As far as the program goes, we have a long history of sending girls to college on scholarships and giving them an opportunity to get an education while playing ball,” Gray said. “It really speaks to the program because Lady Patriots softball is something that we’re really proud of and it is like a family. When the girls come here, they become part of that family and it’s a life long thing.”

Gray goes on to say that having seniors sign national letters of intent every year is like a revolving door. Seniors sign to play in college and that allows the younger players to see what can be accomplished and ignite a drive in them to do the same.

“It really speaks to those girls, their work ethics and what they bring to the table,” Gray said. “It really filters off to the rest of the girls, the level and the standard of work that we need every day, coming in to work hard and give that effort day in and day out.”

“These younger girls come in and, up to this point, they’ve played a little softball, some competitive ball, but up to this point they haven’t played ball at the high school level,” Gray added. “So, it’s kind of grooming them and showing them the right way to do things. For them to come in and see all these girls signing to play college softball, it gives them role models right off the bat and it creates a culture of competing and winning and working hard and all of those things. It just lays the foundation for years to come.”

And, the signing day experience at Marion High School is so much more than just the actual act of signing. Students flock the hallway as signees sit at a decorated table, draped with Lady Patriots gear, competitive ball jerseys and their future uniforms as coaches from throughout the players careers reflect and comment about the signees journey. After the actual inking of the national letter of intent, photo opportunities about with loved ones, teammates and classmates as students and faculty enjoy refreshments. Gray says he tries to ensure that each signing day is as special as the player that is sitting at the signing table.

“That’s crucial for them to get to experience that,” Gray said. “Those girls deserve that after working four years or longer. And, for the younger girls to get to see that and experience that, it’s really big for the whole program.”

Each of the three seniors who signed recently have contributed in different ways to help the Lady Patriots program continue it’s tradition of not only winning but helping players get to college in unique ways, according to Gray.

For Cook, Gray emphasized the importance of her leadership behind the plate. “Haley has been huge,” Gray said. “On the field, everything runs through her. No matter who’s pitching, she’s back there catching and basically directing everybody and kind of keeping everybody in check on where we need to be and making any defensive adjustments. She’s the one relaying that information and she’s just like a staple back there… It’s just awesome as a coach to have a catcher that you can trust and that’s going to give you everything she’s got. It’s just awesome and without her things get really scary quickly because we’re just so used to her being back there and she’s just so consistent blocking balls and throwing people out, whatever it takes that day.”

The Lady Patriots backstop hit for a .282 batting average last season as well as a .385 on-base percentage. Cook also won the Lady Patriots Gold Glove award in 2017 for her defensive efforts, which included catching 10 runners stealing while picking off four others, and was named to the 2017 6A East All-Conference team.

While Carpenter was equally as important to the quarterfinal playoff run that the Lady Patriots made last season, her story is special in her own way, according to Gray.

The Marion first basemen originally missed the cut to be on the team in her freshman season. Carpenter’s determination, however, led the future Eagle to not only make the team in her sophomore season but lead the Lady Patriots in hitting in her junior campaign with a .400 batting average, 12 doubles and team leading 30 runs batted in.

“A lot of girls (after missing the cut), they’d kind of give up on whatever that is,” Gray said. “But, she went the exact opposite way… Within two years of her not making the team, she was our starting varsity first baseman and cleanup hitter. That just speaks volumes about her character and her work ethic and that just lead to helping those other girls understand that anybody can get there. Anybody, if they come in and put in the work, they have the opportunity to get there and be great and that’s what she’s done.”

With Garrison, it’s the speed and intensity on and off the field that Gray notices most about the Marion shortstop.

“She was always fast, and that speed just carries over into her whole personality,” Gray said. “Everything that she did or that she does is just all or nothing. She’s not just going to come in and just go through the motions. She’s going to come in and bring a high intensity whether it’s fielding or running. It doesn’t matter. It carries over. Everything she does, she’s does it and she gives it 110 percent… All that intensity she brings, it really keeps a lot of the younger players in check because they don’t realize what it takes to be so good. So, she really shows them what it takes to get there.”

While the Marion trio of signees have stole the spotlight in the offseason, Gray says equally as important to the Lady Patriots 2018 success will be the contributions of senior Kaitlyn Bain and offensive juggernaut Destiny King who has chosen to forgo a college softball career in pursuit of her education.

“I will say, Destiny King, we’re excited about having her,” Gray said. “She’s not going to play college softball. She’s going to pursue something in the medical field and pursue her studies but she’s another core piece of that senior group and she’s going to be very helpful to us doing what we need to do. She hit six homeruns last year, was still hitting them in summer ball and she’s going to be an integral part to our lineup both offensively, defensively and mentally. She’s a leader as far as coaching the other girls up and keeping their heads on straight when things go bad.”

Returning five seniors and a roster of 18-of-23 total returning players, Gray is excited for the possibilities of this year’s group of Lady Patriots.

“The biggest word for it is just excitement,” Gray said of the upcoming season. “We know we have some work to do with some minor adjustments and those type of things but it’s really exciting. Last year, we started the season with somebody new in every position. We just kind of came into the season hoping to do the best with what we had, and we had a great year. Now, this year, we’re getting back everybody but two seniors. Those two seniors are hard to replace but it’s just exciting because everybody’s got a lot of confidence this year.”

The Lady Patriots begin their season by traveling to Southaven on March 1st with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples