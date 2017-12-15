Tigers blow past Lady Greyhounds

Northeast Mississippi found lit-tle resistance against the ASU Mid- South women last Monday

After earning a road victory over Crowley’s Ridge College, the ASU Mid-South Lady Greyhounds (6-4 overall) returned home to face Northeast Mississippi Community College (8-3) last Monday. The home confines of the “Dog House” were not welcoming to the host though, as the visiting Tigers stole a 95-70 victory in West Memphis.

The Lady Greyhounds did enjoy a lead early on, as Alesha Penister knocked down a pair of free throws to give the home team an 8-7 advantage at the 5:22 mark of the opening quarter. However, a 15-2 Tigers run to end the first frame put the ASU Mid-South women in a 12-point whole headed into quarter two.

That lead would diminish at points, with the Lady Greyhounds’ Sable Greer knocking down a jumper to pull within 26-18 at the 7:00 mark of the second stanza. Despite Greer’s game-leading 23 points, however, Northeast Mississippi increased their lead to 45-28 at the halftime buzzer.

The Tigers lead increased as the Lady Greyhounds shooting woes continued in the second half. On the night, ASU Mid-South connected on just 36.4 percent of their shots from the field while allowing the Tigers to knock down 46.7 percent of their attempts.

Northeast Mississippi also bested the Lady Greyhounds in nearly every other meaningful category. The visitors outrebounded the hosts 51-40. ASU Mid-South committed 24 turnovers leading to 34 Tigers points. Northeast Mississippi dominated the paint, scoring 52 points inside compared to the Lady Greyhounds 40.

It was the intangibles, though, that really caused the difference on the court, according to ASU Mid-South interim head coach Dwayne McCray.

“Effort. Heart. Lack of effort,” McCray said. “We abandoned what was working for us. Effort and heart.”

Though the Lady Greyhounds fell behind by 15 and then 20 and then 25 points, McCray never quit preaching to his team to play until the final buzzer.

“The game is not over,” McCray said. “We finish. We play though. A lot of things could change in a short amount of time. We can stretch the clock out by being disciplined, getting stops on defense, finishing on offense, attacking at the rim, making them foul us and stopping the clock. We go to the line. We shoot free throws. We can get ourselves back into it.”

And, the Lady ‘Hounds did play more competitively in the third and fourth quarters, only being outscored in the second half by a total of eight points. The 17point halftime deficit, however, proved to be too great for the ASU Mid-South women to overcome.

Along with Greer’s 23, Taylor Simmons and Teiangula Boston also had double-digit scoring performances with 13 and 12 points respectively. Boston also grabbed 14 rebounds for the only double-double effort from the Lady Greyhounds in the loss.

ASU Mid-South is currently on Christmas break but returns to action January 4th as the Lady Greyhounds make the short trip to Southwest Tennessee Community College for a 2:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples