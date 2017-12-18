Lady Greyhounds bested by Bengals

LSU Eunice overcome an eight- point deficit heading into the final quarter to defeat the ASU Mid- South women

A rough month of December comes to an end for the ASU Mid-South women after the Lady Greyhounds (6-5 overall) surrendered an eight-point fourth-quarter lead to LSU Eunice Bengals (10-2) last Thursday and were sent into Christmas break with a 74-66 home loss.

The Bengals wasted no time chipping away at the Lady Greyhounds’ 50-42 lead to open the final frame and claimed a 57-56 advantage as Sarah Guidry converted an old-school three-point play at the 6:00 mark of the fourth quarter.

Guidry’s layup and free throw gave LSU Eunice their first lead since the Bengals held an 11-9 lead with 1:37 remaining in the opening stanza.

After LSU Eunice regained the upper hand, the Bengals and Lady Greyhounds fought like cats and dogs, with four ties and seven lead changes over the next 3:50 of game time. Five free throws, though, would give the Bengals a 70-66 lead with 56 seconds remaining and the Lady Greyhounds would never claw their way back on top.

The ASU women had their chances, however.

Though the Lady Greyhounds won the turnover battle, only committing 18 miscues compared to the visitors 24, a Sable Greer charge and two ASU turnovers in the last 16 seconds sealed their fate. In comparison, the Bengals only gave the ball over once in the last 4:20 of game time.

ASU Mid-South interim head coach Dwayne McCray says fatigue brought on by LSU Eunice’s fast pace along with a team riddled with illness brought on a perfect storm that his Lady Greyhounds were just not able to whether for four entire quarters.

“We have some players dehydrated,” McCray said.

“We missed some assignments. Our energy level dropped. So, we just lost our focus in the second half…When you’re fatigued and you have another team that’s running and moving and pushing you, it’s hard to keep up with them on defense.”

“We’re plagued with sickness and the flu and things like that and I was trying to get the most I could out of them,” McCray added.

It was evident that something was off with the Lady Greyhounds right out of the gate as the team shot just 27 percent from the field in the first half.

Luckily for the host, the Bengals only pushed through 29 percent of their shots in the first two quarters and a few impressive individual performances allowed the Lady Greyhounds to go on a 9-0 run resulting in a 21-11 lead with 7:40 to go in the second quarter.

One such performance came from ASU Mid-South sophomore center Teiangula Boston who led the Lady Greyhounds in scoring in the first half, pumping in 13 points while also hauling in seven rebounds.

However, Boston, who sat most of the second half due to illness, couldn’t produce the same effectiveness in the third and fourth quarters, only racking up two points and five boards in the last couple of frames.

“I’m very proud of her,” McCray said. “We just need the same intensity throughout both halves.”

Though the ASU Mid-South lead would be cut to 29-25 to end the first half, the Lady Greyhounds as a team did bring more intensity into the third quarter.

The host jetted out on an 11-2 run, giving ASU Mid-South it’s biggest lead of the contest at 40-27 with 6:40 left in the third stanza.

Finishing off the run for the Lady Greyhounds, sophomore guard Sable Greer floated in a layup.

Greer, typically ASU Mid-South’s lead scorer, never really got on track against the Bengals though, finishing the night with only seven points.

Greer is not sick, though she did recently miss two games due to illness and only returned to the lineup one game ago, on December 11th, to put up 23 points in a Lady Greyhounds loss. The ASU Mid-South sophomore did get into foul trouble early, though, with three fouls in the first three minutes earning Greer an early break which lasted until the beginning of the third quarter.

“She’s adapting back into the game,” McCray said.

“Know that she was out for two games with illness. So, she’s still trying to recover from that. This is just her second game back and she hasn’t quite found her groove yet, but she’ll get there.”

As the Lady Greyhounds slowed down in the final frame, however, the Bengals heated up. Led by freshman forward Bethany Broussard who knocked down 12 points in the final frame, the visitors shot 9of-18 from the field in the final stanza, compared to the Lady Greyhounds only connecting on 5-of-18 of their attempts.

“We were trying to throw some creative things at her but she did get behind us on a couple of plays and create a momentum swing,” McCray said of Broussard. “That was hard for us to bounce back from.”

“I’m proud of my girls,” McCray added. “They played hard. They gave the best they had under these conditions. But no excuses. My hat goes off to LSU Eunice. They’re a very strong team and we look forward to meeting them again.”

Overall, the Lady Greyhounds shot just 30 percent from the field while the Bengals barley bested them, shooting 36 percent. But, ASU Mid-South did clinch a rebounding advantage, hauling in 48 boards compared to 39 for the Bengals.

Sophomore guard Alesha Penister tied Boston to lead all Lady Greyhound scorers with 13 points, 12 of those coming in the second half. Penister’s 12point second half performance was the only doubledigit scoring effort in the later part of the game for the Lady Greyhounds.

Boston did record a double- double in the loss, with the ASU Mid-South sophomore hauling in 12 rebounds to go with her 13 points. It was De’Janice Hamilton who led the Lady Greyhounds in rebounding, however, with 13 boards.

The ASU Mid-South women are now off until January 4th and McCray plans to use the free time and allow his team to recover from illness and injury.

“You see on our bench, we’re plagued with injuries and health,” McCray said.

“So, we’re going to get healthy so we can make a run in the second half.”

The Lady Greyhounds open up the second half of their schedule making the short drive to Southwest Tennessee Community College on January 4th for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples