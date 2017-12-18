My letter to Santa Claus

Local Commentary Now I know that he is a great guy and has been around for a very long time, and I know that most of my life, I have been told that he brings a lot of things to the kids (and grownups also) that makes them so happy on the morning of Christmas day. But there is something that I need to ask him, so I'm writing to him personally.

Let me say that I know that he is a great guy and he dresses nice in his red suit, and I know that he is a little overweight… but enough about that, because a lot of us have that same problem (and I do include myself), and I know that he is supposed to work all year round making all those beautiful presents and delivers them on that one night, because that's what I was told when I was a young boy growing up.

I look at it now and think, if this guy is so great and he is able to do this entire present-bringing thing, and him being the one that made them (and we know that he would never charge for any of these presents) then why is it that most people have a little less in their checking account the day after Christmas?

Now, I not accusing him of anything illegal but I'm just saying if it is his presents that he took the time to make them, then why the missing money out of the accounts? — just asking. No, this is just another time that I was trying to be funny and I know that some of you that might be reading this and saying to yourself, this guy sure better not quit his day job, because he don't have much of a chance of making it in Vegas as a stand-up comedian.

I don't even have a day job, and no hopes of finding one at my age and ability, but who knows what might turn up? Now for the real reason that I wanted to write him was to ask him and all the people that help him out — I'm talking mostly to Momma Claus and Daddy Claus, because it is you that would have the perfect chance to talk about a certain baby that came into the world through a stable… and you know who I'm talking about, so just take the time and somewhere during the Christmas time frame try to slip in some talk about Him.

I know that we get caught up with all this presents thing at this time of year, but when you think about it, this one present from God that I'm talking about is the greatest present that could ever have been, and it didn't come from this guy by the name of Claus. I know in a lot of cases, it will be hard and I understand that, but all I'm saying is if you can make sure that the time presents itself, then make an effort to slip the story in there, and one day later on down the road you will be glad you did and I can promise that.

It just seems to me that as we move along in life here in this great country of ours, we seem to be coming to a point where it's just not politically correct to talk about this little baby. And if we as Americans continue down this road, then we can not expect anything but the Father to slowly turn his back on us and our needs in this country. I never thought that I would live to see the day that so many people would embrace the idea of not saying “Merry Christmas” because it would embarrass them or it would just be to hurtful to a lot of people.

It is simply because it has the name “Christ” in it, and that is what I think bothers a lot of people that reject the word Christmas, because the Holy word of God himself says there shall be no other gods before me, and we all know that we have reached a point where we have a lot of “gods” in our country today. Now you know why I have asked Santa Claus to just give way a little, so that this baby that I'm talking about can share just a little of the spotlight that comes with this time of year.

If you are willing to do this, there is one thing that I can promise you and that is God will be pleased and he will bless you in some great way, even if you don't understand the blessings when they come. Now you know that in most of my writings, I'm not one to write a lot of scripture down because most of the time when I write something, I hope that you will look it up in his word to see what I'm saying and let it talk to your heart and see if you come away with the same understanding that I did.

Now every once in awhile, there comes a time that I feel a little different and this is one of those times so here is a scripture that I think says it all for this season that we are in and that would be, “For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given; And the government shall be upon His shoulder: And His name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, and The Prince of Peace.” — Isaiah 9:6 My prayer is for God to richly bring blessings to you and yours this Christmas season.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

