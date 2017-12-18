Patriots receive postseason honors

Marion placed three 6A All- State players

Though the season didn’t end the way they would’ve liked, a host of Marion Patriots are being recognized for their achievements on the gridiron this season with 11 Marion players being given postseason honors.

The Patriots placed three players on the 6A All-State list and another eight got 6A All-Conference nods.

Making up the All-State selections for Marion were Timon Aikens, Peyton Walker and Jacob Green.

Aikens led the Patriots defense with 96 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered in 11 games.

Walker, meanwhile, totaled 48 tackles, one sack and two interceptions on the season.

Green, Marion’s starting quarterback, was the clear leader of the Marion offense. The Patriots signal caller completed 201 of 351 passes for 2,612 passing yards and 22 touchdowns through the air while throwing 13 interceptions. The Marion senior also ran 124 times for 305 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Being honored with All-Conference selections were Phillip Marconi, Wes Barrett, Jackson English, Taylor Brown, Anthony Price, Anthony Switzer, Joyrion Chase and Kade Triplett.

Chase and Price also received honorable mentions for All-State selections. Chase led the Patriots in receiving by hauling in 63 receptions for 949 yards and three touchdowns. Likewise, Price was Marion’s lead rusher, racking up 857 yards and 11 touchdowns on 141 carries while only surrendering one fumble on the season.

All-Conference selections Marconi, Barrett and English anchored an offensive line which allowed Green and Price to enjoy such impressive offense numbers.

Behind Aikens, Switzer was the lead stopper on the Marion defense, accounting for 70 total tackles and three sacks while recovering two fumbles and returning one for a touchdown. And, Triplett finished third on Marion in tackling, racking up 55 total stops while and four sacks while recovering one fumble.

Brown was another key part of the Patriots passing attack, ending his senior season with 33 catches for 537 yards and eight touchdowns in only nine games.

Rounding out the Marion honors, Demont Chalmbers, Ryan Robins, Slade Webb and Kenta Jones all received 6A East All Conference honorable mentions.

Webb and Robins each contributed to the Marion passing game. Webb reeled in 44 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns while Robins hauled in 42 grabs for 429 yards and four touchdowns.

Behind Price and Green, Jones finished the season as Marion’s third leading rusher, racking up 262 yards on 67 carries and finding the end zone three times.

Chalmbers contributed on the Marion defense by recording 34 total tackles, two sacks and forcing and recovering one fumble this past season.

By Collins Peeples