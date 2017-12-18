‘Rim fee’ to replace ‘tire fee’ in efforts to reclaim revenue

If not properly managed, used tires pose a potential threat to human health and safety and the environment. That is because used tires are a known breeding habitat for mosquitoes and pose substantial fire hazards.

But managing waste tires in our state has proved to be a costly. Eight out of 11 waste districts in our state are struggling to keep up with demands.

That is why during the last legislative session we passed Act 317, the Used Tire Recycling and Accountability Program.

Right now, there is a $2 fee for every new car tire and a $5 fee for new truck tires.

Beginning January 1, this bill places a $3 rim fee on any new tire and a $1 rim fee on used tires. By charging a rim fee instead of tire fee, we close the loophole for tires sold over the internet.

A large portion of the problem in recent years has been the increase in tires sold over the internet. It’s estimated more than 20% of the tires coming into the state were sold over the internet which means fees for these tires were not collected.

The new legislation also changes the way we fund our waste districts. Currently, the districts are funded by population and the number of tires processed. The new legislation will distribute funds on the basis of the district's method of tire disposal. More funds are given for districts that recycle the tires instead of disposing in a landfill.

The bill would also establish an electronic manifest system that will track tire shipments. Tire dealers processing sites will now report how many tires they send or receive. Its estimated 400,000 tires came into the state last year unaccounted for.

Increasing the fee to consumer was not something this legislative body took lightly. However, the ultimate cost to the state by not taking action could have been more costly. Scrap tires are generated at about the rate of one per person in the US, or about 300 million per year. The importance of tire recycling cannot be understated.

From State Representative Deborah Ferguson