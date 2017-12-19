HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, December 20, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You feel serious in an ambitious way today. You have big plans; however, today you might be met with obstacles. Give this little thought, because you're on a roll!

Despite your political or religious views today, you will say very little. You don't want to be caught rooting for the wrong side. It's better to be safe than sorry.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a good day to roll up your sleeves and deal with red-tape matters about taxes, debt, insurance issues, inheritances and shared property. It's boring, but it's gotta be done.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Discussions with close friends and partners will be serious today. You can't avoid this, either. Just face the music.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You are prepared to work hard today, which will impress a boss or someone in a position of authority. Your standards are high, and let's hope others' are, too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Children might become an increased responsibility today. Meanwhile, discussions with romantic partners also will be serious. They might address the division of labor or how to share expenses.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today you have to deal with an authority figure at home perhaps a parent, an older relative or maybe even the government. Get ready for this discussion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might be worried about something today. Whatever you propose might get shot down by someone in a position of power and authority. (No fun!)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You will be very careful about how you spend your money today. In fact, if you do buy anything, it will be practical and long-lasting. (Oh yeah.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You're in a serious mood today because things are serious – it's just that simple. Fortunately, you're prepared to take on responsibilities and shoulder whatever is necessary. This is admirable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you're prepared to look at things in a serious way, even if it means giving something up. You see now that you just cannot deny reality when it knocks on the door.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Someone older or more responsible might have advice for you today. Whether you want to take this advice is another matter, of course.

BORN TODAY: You are warm and courteous yet straightforward and direct. You are kind, compassionate and persevering. This is a year of teaching and learning. You will spend time in reflection. Because your spiritual or religious beliefs will take strong priority, you might explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)