Lady Devils use fiery comeback to top Mustangs

Tierra Bradley scored eight points in West Memphis’ fourth- quarter comeback

WM School District With Forrest City pulling away from the Lady Devils midway through the third quarter and West Memphis' top three players sitting on the bench with foul trouble, it couldn't have looked more dire for head coach Shelia Burns' club.

But the Lady Devils pieced together an impressive comeback, outscoring the Fillies 5-1 in the final 58.1 seconds and sophomore Tierra Bradley capped that comeback with two pressure-packed free throws with 14.9 seconds to play to give West Memphis a 60-59 win last Friday night at Lehr Arena.

The win was just the medicine the Lady Devils (4-3 overall, 1-2 in the 6A/5AEast Conference).

'We needed that one badly,' said Burns. 'I'm just so proud. This was a team effort.'

West Memphis seemed to be in control of things against a team it hasn't lost to in nearly 15 years. The Lady Devils held a 27-21 lead after three free throws by sophomore guard Aryah Hazley, who led all scorers with 26 points.

But the Lady Devil offense hit a snag immediately thereafter and they suffered five turnovers before the first half ended with Forrest City on top 31-28.

Things looked bleak for the hosts midway through the third quarter when junior Kenya Freeman, who added 14 points, headed to the bench after collecting her third foul with 6:23 to play in the stanza. Nearly one minute later, Bradley picked up fouls three and four and she also headed to the bench with 4:09 to play. If that wasn't bad enough, Hazley was whistled for her third foul with 2:59 to play in the quarter.

'When our two bigs went down in the third quarter, we had to go small and all I was hoping for was for us to hang in there long enough to keep us in striking distance when we could put our girls back in who had foul trouble,' Burns added.

West Memphis was pounded on the glass 36-22 for the game and the result was most evident in second- chance points for the Fillies, who built a 46-34 lead after three quarters.

Although the Lady Devils chipped away at the lead, it still looked like Forrest City had things well in hand when Tyke Edwards made one free throw with 58.1 seconds to play in the game to give the Fillies a 58-53 lead.

But West Memphis sophomore Jamee Gholson swished a three-pointer with 48 seconds left to give the Lady Devils some glimmer of hope. That's when Bradley, who scored 8 of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, went to work.

She stuck back a missed shot by Hazley to tie the game 58-58 with 29 seconds to play. Then after a Forrest City turnover, one of 22 on the night, Bradley was fouled on the other end and the sturdy rookie appeared calmer than she actually was when she went to the free-throw line with the game in the balance.

'She told me after the game that she said a prayer before she shot those free throws,' Burns said with a laugh.

After Bradley hit nothing but net on both shots, the Lady Devils still needed some luck on the other end. Gholson fouled Forrest City's Kourtney Blanchett with two seconds on the clock.

Blanchett missed the first and made the second, and all the Lady Devils had to do was simply inbound the ball, which they did , to set off the celebration.

'This is the first game I've seen some fire in (Bradley),' Burns said. 'She played up to her capabilities, and then hit some key shots for us.'

Gholson added 5 points for the Lady Devils. Forrest City got 16 points from Tatyana Norment and 14 from Takyla Allen.

The Lady Devils hit the road Tuesday night at Blytheville.

By Billy Woods