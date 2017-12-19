Paige turns the tide in Blue Devil victory

West Memphis point guard Cavin Paige didn’t commit a single turnover as the Blue Devils defeated Forrest City

WM School District While sophomore Chris Moore attracts attention from the college scouts, and deservedly so, his point guard teammate, Cavin Paige, is quietly putting up staggering numbers.

Moore, at 6-foot-6 and the top-ranked sophomore in the state, nearly recorded a triple-double last Friday night at Lehr Arena, but Paige turned in his second zero-turnover game this year in West Memphis' easy 83-51 win over Forrest City.

Moore had a team-high 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 blocked shots in an effort that is becoming standard for him. But Paige dished out 8 assists with no turnovers. Earlier this season he had a 10-assist, zero-turnover game.

'He's growing up right in front of our eyes,' Blue Devil head coach Marcus Brown said of the 5-foot-6 Paige. 'This is what we were trying to get out of him last year, but it just takes time.'

Brown has recently lamented his team's approach to playing at home. But after a mediocre first half, the Blue Devils lit it up in the second half, sinking 19 of their 23 shots from the floor for an .826 percentage.

'You know, I believe we had been trying too hard playing in front of the home folks,' Brown said.

'We were trying to make the home run play instead of just taking the high percentage plays. But the second half was really something to watch. What a great day to be a Blue Devil.'

West Memphis (6-1 overall, 2-1 in the 6A/5A-East Conference) piddled with the Mustangs (3-5 1-2) through much of the first half. The hosts led 18-16 at the end of one quarter before outscoring the Mustangs 8-2 over the final 2:18 of the second quarter to take a 35-27 lead at halftime.

The Blue Devils got down to business, though, in the final two quarters. It all started with a Zachary Byrd three-pointer, a shot that normally isn't within his range. It set off a 16-0 spurt for the home team that increased its lead to 51-31 with 4:15 still to play in the third quarter.

'Tonight, in the second half, we played the way I want our guys to play,' Brown added. 'With this team, it's not a matter of talent. It's just a matter of will they buy in. Tonight, it was a great second half.'

After Forrest City played the Blue Devils to a standstill on the boards (18-18) in the first half, West Memphis owned the glass in the second half, outrebounding the Mustangs 17- 7.

'When it was time to turn it on, I thought (West Memphis) executed at a very high level,' said Forrest City head coach Dwight Loftin. 'They ran their stuff well. They kept it simple.'

With Paige at the controls, the Blue Devils held down their turnover total a bit, committing 12 before Brown took his starters out of the game early in the fourth quarter when the mercy rule went into effect.

'The tempo we play at, which is fast, I think 12 turnovers is an OK number,' Brown stated. 'When you play fast, you're going to turn it over some.'

Byrd, the Blue Devils' tone-setter in regard to effort, was all over the floor once again. He scored a season-high 17 points and he gathered in 7 rebounds. C.J. Prackett also added a season-high total of 10 points and Paige pumped in 6 points.

Forrest City's junior guard, Randal Moore, led his team with 15 points while Dyveon Williams hit 10 and Edwin Sparks scored 6.

The Blue Devils play one more game before the Christmas break. They play at Blytheville, another conference opponent, tonight.

By Billy Woods