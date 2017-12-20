Lady Patriots crush Yellowjackets

Joi Montgomery led the Marion attack with 16 points and 14 rebounds

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Coming off a two-game losing streak, the Marion Lady Patriots (4-5 overall, 2-2 6A/5A-3 Conference) desperately needed a win last Friday night in Wynne. And, they got one, crushing the Yellowjackets (0-8, 0-3) 75-19.

The 56-point win should serve as a nice pallet cleanser after suffering two rough conference losses, falling to Green County Tech (3-5, 1-2) 61-60 and Nettleton (9-1, 4-0) 73-52.

“We actually needed a win bad,” said Marion head coach Shunda Johnson. We actually started off slow. The scoring was not what I anticipated. I’m just glad to get a win.”

You couldn’t tell by the final score, but the Lady Patriots actually did get off to a rough start.

The Marion ladies started the game off by missing their first nine shots from the field on their way to an 0-for-14 run to start the contest and at around the 5:00 mark of the opening frame, Johnson had seen enough, pulling all five of her starters and inserting her second-string team.

Johnson believes a false sense of confidence, playing the winless Yellowjackets, may have lulled her starters into a slow performance early on. “I told them before the game do not underestimate anybody at this point,” Johnson said. “We’re not just playing tremendously great basketball. We can’t underestimate anyone just because they heard that those ladies hadn’t won a game, that it would be easy. And, they looked to be like they underestimated them. So, I pulled them. I told (Assistant) Coach Clay, ‘How much longer do you want to watch this?’ It was like at 4:51 and he said we can pull them now. At this point, we need to stay grounded and get better.”

The Marion starters got the message.

Johnson reinserted her starting five to begin the second quarter and, after shooting just 3-for-19 from the field in the first stanza, the Lady Patriots blazed the nets to a tune of 10-for-20 in the second quarter, leading to a 43-13 Marion lead at halftime.

The last minute of the first half ran off the clock after an altercation broke out in the locker room areas of Yellowjacket Arena. And, time mercifully running off the clock would be a theme that continued throughout the second half of action.

With 2:03 left in the third quarter, Mikiya McAdory received an inbounds pass and scored from the post to increase the Marion lead to 56-15 and kick into effect the mercy rule which states that the clock should run uninterrupted should a team lead by 40 or more points in the third quarter and 30 or more in the fourth quarter.

Though time ticked by faster, the Lady Patriots scoring efforts did not slow down as Marion ended the game on a 19-4 run.

The Lady Patriots shot 13for-22 from the field in the second half, combining with their first half stats for an overall shooting percentage of 43 percent. Wynne, on the other hand, only managed to convert on 23 percent of their shots.

Marion also dominated on the boards, hauling in 39 rebounds compared to only 16 by the Yellowjackets.

And, Wynne turned the ball over a total of 14 times, nine of which came in the first quarter, compared to Marion’s eight miscues.

Though the Yellowjackets have yet to secure a win this season, Johnson does respect the efforts Wynne is making to enjoy future success.

“We will remind them that Wynne is getting better every year,” Johnson said. “I understand the dilemma that he’s in. He just started intramural for fifth and sixth grade. So, their going to continue to get better and we’re going to try to have something like that, hopefully an intramural league for fifth and sixth grade, next year so hopefully we can continue to have some sort of success.”

Johnson also isn’t fooled into thinking that the Lady Patriots flipped a switch over night and became the team that won last season’s state championship, saying that this year’s Marion team still has a long way to go if they wish to enjoy similar success.

“We still didn’t get the layups that we should have,” Johnson said. “We just got to get better. We got to get better. Yeah, we got to get better.”

Leading the charge for the Lady Patriots with a double- double, Marion sophomore Joi Montgomery pumped in 16 points while grabbing 14 rebounds. In a game that saw the entire Marion team take the court, two other players scored in double figures for the Lady Patriots with junior Tashlee Milow pushing through 13 points and Jaleiha Byrd chipping in 10.

The Lady Patriots don’t return to conference action until Marion travels to Forrest City on January 2nd for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off. But the Marion ladies will see action before then as the team travels to Duncanville, Texas to play in the Sandra Meadows Tournament which begins on December 28th.

By Collins Peeples