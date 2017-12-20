Our View

First challenger for Hutchinson’s seat emerges

Well, well, well… Arkansas democrats have their first gubernatorial challenger to take on well-established and popular Rep. Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Here we have in this suspected liberal corner of the political ring is a well-educated, first timer to politics Jared Henderson of Little Rock, Henderson, 39, comes to the political arena from a background as former executive director for the nonprofit Teach for America group in Arkansas.

This political newbie’s limited claim to fame involved recruiting college graduates and professionals to teach in low-income areas as Teach for America’s executive director fin Arkansas for four years. Oh, he also says he was the group’s senior vice president of regional operations for the previous two years.

So then, with that experience Henderson is hoping sell the idea of helping teachers, raise their salaries, reduce their paperwork and has a vision of making small-business and entrepreneurship training “a core accessible part of the state’s high school curriculum.

Oh, Henderson says he also wants to work with communities to reduce teenage pregnancy, reduce childhood poverty and try to reduce the skyrocketing costs of government subsidized health care to the 300,000 poor Arkansans.

And, on the topic of abortion, Henderson says he wants abortion to be as rare as possible, “but early in the pregnancy I think the woman ought to be able to make the decision…”, which from this wishy washy response tells us he sure and the heck does support abortion no matter how he tip toes through the tulips on the issue.

And, on the issue of allowing concealed-carry permit holders to carry guns on college campuses with enhanced training, Henderson simply say he doesn’t know whether he would have vetoed the law but went on to say, “I don’t think it was right to overrule the local will on this one,” which we take to believe he does opposes the law and probably other pro gun-related laws as well.

While he says he like’s Gov. Hutchinson’s Arkansas Works, the state’s version of Obamacare, he’s just now quit sure about the governor’s plan to make people taking the government subsidy to actually work.

We like this guy taking a shot at trying to beat Hutchinson, but it is obvious from his middle-of-theroad responses to the issues he’s in for a rude awakening. His obvious attempt to downplay his liberal beliefs and his lack of experience in dealing with such issues as the state’s economic situation, health care solutions, taxation, addressing prison overcrowding, solving the state’s lack of highway funding or fully understanding how state government works will certainly be his nemesis.

Henderson has come out of the political gate declining to call himself a moderate, liberal or progressive Democrat, but one thing that has become very clear is that he isn’t sure about very many things and showing signs of being easily manipulated by the well-seasoned liberal politicians roaming the halls of the state capitol.

It might be suggested that before all you giddy Arkansas Democrats jump on this bandwagon, you wait and see who else wants to take on Hutchinson.