Yellowjackets stun Patriots

After trailing by as much as 13 in the fourth quarter, Wynne strung together a 31- 17 run end the game and clinch an overtime victory over Marion

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Marion led Wynne for the first 31 minutes and 48 seconds of their conference contest last Friday night.

However, a high school basketball game is 32 minutes long in regulation and the Patriots (6-3 overall, 22 6A/5A-3 Conference) ended up falling to the Yellowjackets (3-5, 1-2) 68-61 in overtime.

Patriots sophomore guard Detric Reeves pitched a no-look, behind-the-back pass to junior guard Keyshawn Woods who dropped in a layup, drew contact and converted a free throw to give Marion a 51-37 advantage with 5:54 left in the fourth quarter.

But, in front of a packed Yellowjackets Arena, Wynne answered, going on an 18-4 run to end regulation with the score knotted up at 55.

Marion head coach Nathan Clayborn says confusion about the Patriots defensive scheme late in the game opened up the path for the Yellowjacket comeback.

“We got to trapping the wrong guys and weren’t getting the rotations right,” Clayborn said. “We were trapping form the wrong spots. That’s what it was.

We were running up instead of running from the side and they were throwing it over and getting any looked they wanted.”

With Marion holding a 55-52 lead following a Woods pass to Martinez Harper who floated in a layup and less than 30 seconds to play, Wynne wanted a three-ball from 6-foot-5 junior Terry Burgess III.

And, they got it as Burgess connected from just outside the right arc to give the fans at Yellowjackets Arena free basketball.

Clayborn, however, says Marion wasn’t as worried about Burgess, who scored 13 of his 17 total points in the fourth quarter and overtime, so much as they were worried about their defensive scheme.

“I wasn’t really concerned about 22 (Burgess),” Clayborn said. “We just couldn’t stay in front of them at the end. I guess I should’ve subbed some more and gotten some fresh legs in there… If we could’ve stayed in front of them and made free throws, it could’ve been a different outcome.”

To Clayborn’s point, the Patriots converted on just seven of 20 free throw attempts, including three misses from the charity stripe in the last 1:25 when Marion held a 53-51 advantage.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter, though, that Wynne began to break the Patriots defense. Marion built their 31-23 halftime lead on Yellowjacket miscues with Marion’s aggressive, manic defense causing 17 Wynne turnovers through the first three quarters.

The basketball Gods have a sense of humor though and the turnovers that gave Marion life all night eventually led to their demise with the Patriots suffering two ill timed turnovers in the overtime period that shifted the already fragile momentum of the extra period.

Marion started overtime looking like the Patriots that built a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, with Reeves stealing a Wynne pass, and getting the ball to Trystan Haymon who, in return, dished a pass to Makyi Boyce who gave the Patriots a brief 57-55 lead with 3:20 left in the frame.

However, two turnovers within 20 seconds of each other, a score in the post from Wynne’s Tyler Hutchieson and a Yellowjacket free throw from Chris Grider gave the home team a 62-59 lead which the Patriots wouldn’t overcome in the last 1:40.

Clayborn says that Friday’s loss just reemphasizes that though Marion has shown flashes of brilliance so far this season, scoring 70 or more points in six of their nine games, the Patriots still have a lot of work to do.

“We got to get back in the gym and work on it baby,” Clayborn said. “It’s a grind… We got a pretty good group man. We’re just working man. It’s early. We should’ve handled business tonight and we didn’t. We’ll be back in the lab next week.”

Leading the scoring charge for Marion in the loss, Reeves pumped in 20 points while also hauling in eight rebounds and recording five steals. Two other Patriots scored in double figures in the loss with Harper and Boyce each chipping in 12 points. While Clayborn is happy with those scoring effort, especially the 20-point performance by Reeves, the head coach says the team as a whole was far off their desired point total.

“He looked good. He looked like Detric,” Clayborn said of Reeves.

“That’s what Detric does.

He’s one of our volume scorers. We try to get 75 points a night. We were way off tonight.”

Reeves also led the Patriots in rebounding, while Kindylen Roberts, Haymon and Boyce each snagged five boards.

Wynne ended up winning the battle on the glass though, grabbing 37 rebounds to Marion’s 32.

The Yellowjackets were also more effective from the field. Wynne used a 6of-7 third quarter to overcome a 3-of-17 first frame and end the night with a .50 percent field goal percentage (25-of-50). In comparison, Marion knocked down 23 shots, but it took the Patriots 62 attempts to get there, good for a 37 percent shooting percentage.

Marion, who came away with 11 total steals in the game, did win the turnover battle, however, as Wynne gave the rock back to the Patriots 21 times on turnovers while Marion only committed 16 turnovers.

With Christmas break upon us, Marion enjoys a break in their schedule before returning to conference action by traveling to Forrest City to face the Mustangs (2-5, 1-2) on January 2nd for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples