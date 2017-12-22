Alvin Hawkins- Paw Patrol Look-Out Tower Ja’Knyla Jenkins- Paw Patrol Skye Bike and Helment Dwayne Johnson

No bids on Civic Center improvement project

Jackson: ‘ We are going to have to go back and see what went wrong’

Nix. Nada. Nobody.

The West Memphis Advertising & Promotion Commission reported during the last West Memphis city council meeting that not a single contractor bid on planned improvements at the Eugene Woods Civic Center.

Slated renovations had been put out to bid, including adding updated touches to the lobby, improvements to the rest rooms, and making the kitchen more functional. But there were no takers. Convention and Visitors bureau Executive director addressed city council about having no renovation bid.

“We didn’t have any bids — not one,” said Jackson.

“We are going to have to go back and see what went wrong.”

The no bid outcome was unprecedented.

“The architect said he had never had that happen before,” said Jackson. “Three weeks ago we had a premeeting on-site with a house full of contractors and nobody would bid. I don’t know why nobody threw a number out there.”

While no remodeling progress was reported at the civic center, renovations were underway at the building next door, the civic auditorium. Improvements there will feature lobby beautification, ADA improvements to the entries and rest rooms.

City council also heard the recommendation of the state legislative audit about the outdated Auditorium Commission. Mayor Bill A&P

Johnson asked the city council to repeal the old ordinance governing the defunct

board in favor of giving oversight to the A& P Commission.

“Years ago, the auditorium had a separate board and it hasn’t functioned in many, many, many years,” said Johnson. “This will abolish everything as the A& P has been handling it anyhow.”

State auditors reviewed the ordinance and put a choice in front of the city.

“The auditors said either start meeting or abolish it,” said Johnson.

City council joined the recommendation nixing the old ordinance.

Councilor Ramona Taylor reported the A& P underwrote a pair of projects.

“We approved funding to assist the police department for three sky cop cameras to be placed on the tourist corridor along the service road,” said Taylor.

Cyclists had no way to repair or add air to their tires along the trails in the city.

“We approved funding for two fix-it shop stations, one to be placed on the Arkansas side of the Big River Crossing and the other at the trail head at Broadway and Martin Luther King.”

The new repair stations feature an air pump and a bike repair rack.

By John Rech