Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

Earle Baptist Church,

1515 2nd St., Earle: “The Greatest Gift of All” Sunday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. Only one service this Sunday. Pastor Tony Wells.

First United Methodist Church,

West Memphis: Christmas Eve Communion Services Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5 and 7 p.m. We will have Christmas Eve Candles, Carols and Communion as we celebrate the birth of our Savior. We hope to see you and your families on this very special evening of holy worship! Sunday morning worship is at 9 and 11 a.m.

Old St. Paul News:

No children’s church this Sunday, Dec. 24. Celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, Dec. 25 at 8 a.m. Our pastor is preaching the Word of God. Host pastor Frederick S. Anthony.

Rehoba Church,

110 Morris St., Gilmore: New Year Revival Friday, Dec. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 31. Evangelist Miss’y L. Brewer (1st Lady of the House of Prayer COGIC). Pastor Elder Joe Jackson.

Restoration Life Church,

166 Pine St., Marion: Candlelight Christmas Service Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. www.restorationlifechurch. tv

All Former St. John AME Family Members

– We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessings Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870-7355077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

Lillian B. Hodges

Rev. Frederick Anthony

Church Announcements