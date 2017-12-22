HOROSCOPE

AMIES (Mardn 21 to April 1S>) For Saturday, December 23, 2017 ARIES March 21 to April 19) You make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs during the next four weeks. Call it smoke and mirrors, call it what you like – but it's the truth. Use this to your advantage!

Do everything within your power to travel during the next four weeks, because this will delight you. School and the chance to learn anything new also will appeal to you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Life will become more intense in the next four weeks. You will feel more passionate about everything (yes, including your relationships).

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Get more rest in the next four weeks, because you will need it. During this same window of time, you will learn more about your style of relating with others.

LEO (July 23 Aug. 22) You can improve your efficiency at work during the next four weeks. You also can improve your health during this time. Bravo!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) During the next four weeks, you want to enjoy yourself! Take a vacation, enjoy sports events and the arts! Explore romantic opportunities and enjoy playful times with kids.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Home, family and your private life will be your top priorities for the next four weeks. You also might be involved with a parent more than usual.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks. Short trips, errands, increased reading and writing, plus visits with relatives will keep you hopping!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Money and cash flow are your focus during the next four weeks. You want to boost your earnings and secure your financial scene.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) With the Sun in your sign for the next four weeks, you will attract favorable situations and important people to you. This is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Take a back seat and be low-key for the next four weeks as you plan what you want the new year to be all about. Write down goals with deadlines.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) The next four weeks are a popular time for you! Everyone wants you to be on their team. Enjoy schmoozing with friends and groups!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are reliable, loyal and thoughtful. You also are an intelligent, deep thinker. This is a year of new beginnings, adventures and exciting changes! It's time to take the initiative and define your goals. What you begin now will benefit you in the future. You might even take on a leadership role. It's the beginning of a fresh new cycle!

