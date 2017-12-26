CYT bringing ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ to the stage

Auditions for DeltaARTS spring production Jan. 8 and 13

DeltaARTS Auditions for the DeltaARTS Crittenden Youth Theatre K-8 production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” will be held Monday, Jan.

8, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. until noon, at the DeltaARTS Glenn P.

Schoettle Arts Education Center, 301 S. Rhodes St., in West Memphis. Dr.

Trent Pierce, M.D., Family Practice Center of West Memphis is sponsoring the production.

Students in grades K-8 can audition either Monday or Saturday.

Auditionees must be on time as auditions will begin promptly at 6 pm on Monday, or 10 a.m. on Saturday, and they should expect to stay the entire time. Some students may be asked to return for callbacks on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. All students will receive a role.

This new (non-musical) dramatization of C.S.

Lewis' classic, set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-beforgotten Narnia.

Auditionees do not have to prepare anything for auditions, but can view the pre-selected scenes from which they will be asked to read at deltaarts.org/youth-theatre.

All those auditioning should dress comfortably, allowing for movement, with comfortable footwear (no skirts, dresses, sandals, or boots). Athletic or dance shoes are recommended.

A mandatory information meeting for parents will be held Monday, Jan. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the DeltaARTS Glenn P.

Schoettle Arts Education Center. The participation fee ($75 total per child) will be collected at this meeting, as well as other forms. All cast members' parents or guardians are required to attend this meeting in order to participate in the production.

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” performances are Friday, March 2, at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at the Marion Performing Arts Center. For more information, please email CYT Coordinator Jayme Stokes at jstokes@deltaarts.org or visit deltaarts.org/youththeatre.

From Kelly Pouncey