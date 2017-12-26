DeltaARTS meets Assisi Challenge Grant

Funds will be used for renovations, programs

DeltaARTS DeltaARTS is excited to announce that the $300,000 Challenge Grant from the Assisi Foundation of Memphis, Inc., has been met. To date a total of $455,000 has been raised towards our $500,000 goal. These funds will be used for program enhancement and renovation of the Glenn P. Schoettle Arts Education Center.

'We are so grateful to the Assisi Foundation for their support and belief in DeltaARTS and our community. Thanks to everyone who stepped up and enabled us to meet this challenge. We are so excited about the stage renovations in our exquisite new home and the additional and enhanced programs to come for all – both young and old,' says Amelia Barton, DeltaARTS Executive Director.

Along with enhancing current programming and offering new arts education opportunities, DeltaARTS has worked with Pat Magruder of PKM Architects to redesign the Schoettle Center auditorium. The auditorium was designed as a medical lecture hall, and the funding goal is to add a stage and theatrical lighting and sound, allowing for Crittenden Youth Theatre Rep Troupe performances, the DeltaARTS' annual Educator Workshop, Sundays with the Arts, community rental options, and more.

Michael Ford, area realtor and chair of two fundraising parties held to meet this challenge, says, “Our two Illumination Celebrations at our recently dedicated Glenn P.

Schoettle Arts Education Center were an overwhelming success. The citizens of Crittenden County invested $100,000 between the two events. These gifts helped us surpass our challenge grant and will allow us to transform our home into a World Class Art Center. Thank You Crittenden County!”

DeltaARTS has to raise only $45,000 to make the half million campaign goal. Please call 870-7326260 to make a contribution to the Capital Campaign.

From Kelly Pouncey