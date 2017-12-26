Lady Devils blow through Blytheville

West Memphis kept the Chickasaws from sinking a single shot from the field in the first quarter

WM School District

BLYTHEVILLE — Unlike their last encounter four days earlier, when the West Memphis Lady Devils needed last-minute magic to defeat Forrest City, they settled the issue much earlier here Tuesday night.

The Lady Devils dashed out to a 14-1 lead over Blytheville and then never pulled the foot off the gas pedal en route to a 61-34 victory.

West Memphis' girls (5-3 overall, 2-2 in the 6A/5AEast Conference) held Blytheville scoreless from the field for the entire first quarter and gave up only eight field goals for the game.

'We jumped out of the gate, which has been my biggest challenge to (the team),' said Lady Devils head coach Shelia Burns.

'We'd been a little lethargic in the beginning of games.'

West Memphis had to overcome a double-digit second-half deficit against Forrest City and got two free throws from sophomore center Tierra Bradley with 14.9 seconds to play to win the game.

At Blytheville, the outcome was decided in the first quarter. The Lady Devils used balanced scoring, as six different players scored in the first quarter with West Memphis leading 16-4.

'We play better when we jump out like we did tonight,' Burns added.

The Lady Chicks were held to 2 of 17 shooting from the floor in the first half, and although the Lady Devils didn't exactly burn it up either, they still converted 11 of 27 field-goal attempts.

West Memphis led 37-18 at halftime.

The Lady Devils got a big second half from senior Kyla Proctor, who scored 10 of her seasonhigh 12 points in the final two quarters.

'This is by far her breakout game,' Burns said of Proctor. 'She's very capable of doing what she did tonight. Maybe this will kick-start her game and get her going.'

The visitors led 47-28 after three quarters when Burns emptied her bench for the final eight minutes.

'First time all year we've been able to do that, and that's good for the kids,' Burns stated.

Once again, sophomore Aryah Hazley led the West Memphis girls in scoring with 15 points while junior Kyla Freeman chipped in 9.

West Memphis owned the glass, outrebounding Blytheville 37-26 for the game. The Lady Devils also forced 21 Blytheville turnovers.

By Billy Woods