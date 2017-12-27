2018: A Year in Review

Recapping the entire past year of Crittenden County sports

With just four days left in 2017, Crittenden County wraps up another eventful year in sports that saw state championships, college signees, heartbreak and improvement.

It all began this past March as Crittenden County sent six of its high school basketball team’s to their respective state tournaments.

Despite the last additions of then freshmen Aryah Hazley, Nykia Perkins and Tiara Bradley, who helped the Lady Devils (12-15) come away with a 52-46 6A state tournament opening round victory over Greenwood (15-16), the West Memphis girls basketball team saw their season fizzle out with a 50-42 loss to state championship runner-up Sheridan (23-7).

Sheridan would’ve been the 6A state champions, if it wasn’t for another 6A Crittenden County girls basketball team, the Marion Lady Patriots (258), who clinched Marion High School’s first ever state basketball state championship with a 50-40 victory over Sheridan and ended the season on a 12game win-streak.

Another girls basketball team from Crittenden County seemed destined for a state championship, with the Earle Lady Bulldogs (26-4) heading into a semifinal round contest against the eventual 2A state champion Quitman Bulldogs (33-3) having only lost two of their last 20 games.

At the state championship in Quitman, the visiting Bulldogs came up short 49-44.

On the boys side, both Marion and West Memphis had their seasons come to a close in the quarterfinal round of the 2016-17 6A state tournament.

Though West Memphis (21-7) had earned a twoseed and a first-round bye, the Blue Devils were upset bye sixth-seeded Pine Bluff (21-9) 47-44 in what would be head coach Larry Bray’s last game on a the West Memphis bench before handing the reigns over to Marcus Brown this season.

The Patriots (13-14) entered the postseason as a four-seed and squeaked by fifth seeded Sheridan 5149 before fading to eventual state championship runner- up El Dorado (28-5) 57-53 in the Elite Eight round of the 6A playoffs.

Marion also saw a coaching change in the offseason as head coach Irving Clay resigned and was replaced by current head coach Nathan Clayborn.

But Crittenden County did reel in one boys’ basketball state championship as the Earle Bulldogs (23-5) absolutely owned the 2A playoffs on their way to their second consecutive state title.

Earle defeated Marked Tree (22-11) 81-62 for the state championship, a final score that was par for the course of the state tournament games for the Bulldogs. Earle, who ended the season on a 15game winning streak, won all six of it’s state tournament games by an average point differential of 19.8 points per game.

While Earle was busy building a high school dynasty on the court, the Arkansas State University Mid-South Greyhounds were busy making history on the collegiate level in Crittenden County. The Greyhounds ended the season 20-10, behind a school-record a 10-game win-streak. The ASU Mid-South men’s season ended with a 86-69 loss to St.

Louis Community College in the NJCAA District XIII Championship game.

Meanwhile, the Lady Greyhounds (15-13) season also came to a close against St. Louis Community College, suffering a 77-56 loss in the NJCAA District P Championship game.

Then came baseball season for Crittenden County which was highlighted by a 6A-East Conference tournament game facing West Memphis against Marion with a spot in the 6A state tournament on the line.

The two teams had just split a double-header four day prior, but on April 29th it was the Patriots (14-16) who came out on top 9-6.

The loss sent West Memphis (13-12) to Searcy in a win-or-gohome situation where the Blue Devils lost to the Lions (16-11) 7-6.

Marion wound up clinching a four-seed in the state dance, defeating fifth seeded Lake Hamilton (11-151) in the opening round 76 before losing a quarterfinal round contest to oneseeded Greenwood (26-7) 4-3 in extra innings.

After the season, Marion parted ways with head baseball coach Daniel Kelley, welcoming in Pete Prater who had most recently served as head softball coach at Trumann and gone 21-12 with the Lady Wildcats.

While the Patriots boys couldn’t pull off the upset, the Patriots girls were being upset on the softball field. The Lady Patriots (20-9) entered the 2017 6A state tournament held in Benton as a two-seed but, following an openinground bye, lost to third seeded Benton (21-13) 4-1. On the pitch, West Memphis and Marion both sent their girls soccer teams to the 6A state tournament. Marion (7-13) only defeated the Lady Devils (5-12) in one of the three contests between the two teams last season but that win propelled the Lady Patriots to the state tournament, where they lost to Arkansas High School (11-10) 11-1. West Memphis had to go on and earn an 8-7 victory over Little Rock Hall (5-10) to clinch a playoff berth.

However, the Lady Devils postseason dreams also quickly came to an end with West Memphis falling to El Dorado (18-7) 9-0 in the opening round of the 6A playoffs.

With summer came the end of high school sports for a little while, but that didn’t stop the local sports scene from thriving. The Arkansas Chix (17-14-1), a local competitive softball team, won the 2017 Arkansas state championship and made an appearance in the USFA 18U World Series in Panama City.

The Marion Toppers, a competitive traveling baseball team, strung together a 20-5-1 season.

I tried to entertain you by giving you exclusive interviews with then St. Louis Cardinals Kolten Wong and Aledmys Diaz. We covered a few Memphis Redbirds games and at one of those games I ran across an underappreciated Memphis legend, former Memphis Red Sox Negro League player Lonnie Harris.

I also passed the time by traveling to Chicago and giving you a first-hand glimpse of how a Cardinals fan is treated inside the confines of Wrigley Field.

School then resumed and we jumped straight into volleyball season. The queens of Crittenden County volleyball, the Marion Lady Patriots, returned to action but didn’t enjoy the success they had grown accustomed too. Marion (17-15) saw a home winning streak which spanned over three calendar years come to an end in 2017. Marion did end the season as 6A-East runner-ups and clinch a first-round bye in the state tournament. But, the Lady Patriots were upset in the quarterfinal round by Siloam Springs (18-16) in five sets.

To a more noticeable degree, however, football season in Crittenden County was also reborn, if it ever really died.

Marion (5-7) defeated Jonesboro (5-6) 48-37, giving the Patriots their first victory over the Hurricane in 10 seasons. But, Marion’s season came to a half as the Patriots suffered a 23-14 opening round state tournament loss in Marion to Arkansas High School (7-6).

West Memphis opened the season on an eight game win streak and the Blue Devils (10-2) used that momentum to carry themselves into the semifinal round of the 6A state tournament. It was there, however, that West Memphis ran up against University of Arkansas commit quarterback Conner Noland and the eventual state championship winning Greenwood Bulldogs who handed West Memphis a 45-14 loss.

Things weren’t as clear as wins and losses in Earle.

The Bulldogs technically finished the 2017 0-11, after having to forfeit all of their games due to the discovery of the use of an ineligible player a day prior to the semifinal round of the 2A state tournament. Prior to the discovery, Earle was 10-1, on a 10-game winning streak and set for a semifinal round showdown with the eventual state championship Foreman Gators.

The Bulldogs averaged 41 points per game during the season while only allowing 10.1 points per contest.

However, it is the West Memphis Christian Black Knights who currently reign as kings of Crittenden County football as the Black Knights (113) traveled to Jackson, Mississippi and defeated the Trinity Episcopal Day School Saints (7-7) in overtime 56-48 for the school’s first football state championship in 21 seasons.

Altogether, Crittenden County saw 16 student athletes accept scholarships to continue their playing careers at the college level in 2017.

In boys’ basketball, Marion’s lead scorer from last season Shaun Doss now resides at Iowa Western Community College and a set of twins from West Memphis continue to share the same home as Tevin and Devin Mosley each signed with Eastern Oklahoma State College.

Two members of the 2017 state championship Lady Patriots girls’ basketball team are currently enjoying college careers. Jakyya Clay, 5-foot-11 power forward, went from playing for Marion High School to hooping for the Ouachita Baptist Tigers while her Lady Patriots teammate Marie Hunter started her new career in Illinois at Wabash Valley College.

The Lady Devils soccer team sent off their captain Rylee Elmore to Ouachita Baptist and the West Memphis girls’ track team saw their leader stay closer to home with Paris Perkins signing with the University of Memphis.

Lady Patriots softball sent four players to college in 2017 with outfielder Camryn Martin signing to Williams Baptist College where she will be joined next year by her former teammate Shelby Carpenter. Carpenter was one of three Marion softball players to accept college scholarships for softball during the current offseason as Haley Cook and Blakeleigh Garrison will both start their college journey playing ball for Southwest Tennessee Community College.

Three baseball players from Crittenden County made plans to wear a different jersey in 2018. Blue Devils infielder Nick Alsbrook signed to play ball for Williams Baptist College. West Memphis Christian’s first baseman Jacob Phillips decided to join Lyons College. And Marion catcher Peyton McElroy inked his intentions to get behind the plate for the Henderson State Reddies next season.

On the turf, West Memphis football sent off two players with running back Devonte Dean signed with University of Arkansas Monticello and cornerback/wide receiver Rayshaad Hall continuing his career at Southern Arkansas.

However, it was the smallest school’s in Crittenden County making the biggest splash on the gridiron at the college level.

West Memphis Christian saw 6-foot-5, 285-pound left tackle sign with a Louisiana Tech University team that finished 7-7 this past season with a 51-10 DXL Frisco Bowl victory over SMU (7-7).

Perhaps the biggest signing came out of Earle, however, as four-star quarterback Gerry Bohanon Jr.

committed and signed with Baylor University.

Bohanon, ranked the 11th dual-threat quarterback in the country by 247 Sports, racked up 3,883 total yards and 47 total touchdowns in 2017.

For the top storylines of 2018, look no farther than the court. How will the boys’ basketball teams of West Memphis (8-1) and Marion (6-3) continue to progress under their new head coaches? Will Earle (8-2) three-peat even without Bohanon’s presence at center?

On the girls side, can the Lady Patriots (4-5) find their rhythm in time to retain their state title? Will West Memphis (5-4) new additions carry them deeper into the playoffs this season? And, can Earle (91) get past the semifinal round of the state tournament this season?

More will be revealed, indeed.

By Collins Peeples