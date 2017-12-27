East Arkansas Waterfowl Report

www.agfc.com

Note: Most water levels listed in the Waterfowl Report were taken on Monday, Dec. 18, before the rain system that moved into Arkansas on Tuesday. Updated water levels since the rains began are noted, and water levels are changing throughout the state with the second system passing through Friday, Dec. 22.

Northeast Arkansas Earl Buss Bayou DeView WMA — Boaters should use caution while using the Thompson Tract boat run.

South Oliver GTR: Mast production has been good. There is a small amount of available water present within the natural slough on the north end of this GTR and south end of the North Oliver Tract.

Thompson Tract GTR: Mast production has been good.

Lake Hogue WRA: A small amount of beneficial wetland plants is located along the east side of the lake.

Big Lake WMA — When the Ditch 81 extension gauge near Manila (upstream of the Big Lake north-end control structure) reads 17.5 feet, water is beginning to come over the north levee degrade on Big Lake WMA. When the Ditch 81 Extension gauge reads 18.0 feet or higher, the water level on the WMA will rise quickly and hunters should exercise caution while on the area. Be aware of underwater logs in boat runs and hangers in trees.

North Woods GTR: Mast production is good. Bo Dock gauge currently reads 234.2 feet, Target level is 235.5 feet with 0% flooded.

South Woods GTR: Mast production is good. The 7Mile gauge is currently at 233.2 feet. Target level is 234.5 feet with 20% flooded. Simmons Field: A good amount of millet, smartweed and sedge is present. Seed production is very good. Water Level: 15%

St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA — Hunt Area Habitat: Mast production is considered above average within the timber and floodways. Water levels in the huntable areas are dependent on St. Francis River flows. The water level at Oak Donnick is 211.22 feet, and approximately 85% of the huntable area is flooded.

Snowden WRA: There is a small amount of beneficial wetland plants within the borrow areas.

Payneway WRA: Habitat: There are 70 acres of corn and millet planted throughout the WRA.

Shirey Bay Rainey Brake WMA — Waterfowl hunters should be aware of hangers and submerged logs within the boat runs and GTRs. Please exercise caution when accessing the area. In addition, hunters should allow safe passage when parking vehicles along roadsides. Vehicles blocking access will be moved.

Adam Brake GTR: High abundance of mast crop within the GTR.

Water Level: Water level is 238.5 feet msl with a target level of 240.0 msl. 65% flooded.

Rainey Brake GTR: High abundance of mast crop within the GTR.

Eagle Pond GTR: High abundance of mast crop within the GTR.

Phase III Moist-Soil Unit: Fair wetland-type vegetation. Water Level: 20% flooded.

Charles Crisp Moist-Soil Unit: Fair wetland-type vegetation. Water Level: 70% flooded.

Ward Field Moist-Soil Unit: Good wetland-type vegetation. Water Level: 100% flooded.

River Field Moist-Soil Unit: High abundance of native wetland vegetation.

Dave Donaldson Black River WMA — Waterfowl hunters should be aware of hangers and submerged logs within the boat runs and GTRs. Please exercise caution when accessing the area. Please remember to keep boats off the levees so AGFC personnel can access the area. Boats blocking access will be moved. Unattended trailers are not to be left overnight on parking areas.

Upper Island GTR: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 269.28 feet msl. Target level is 269.5 feet msl. 90% flooded.

Lower Island GTR: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 268.25 feet msl. Target level is 268.0 feet msl. 100% flooded.

Upper Reyno GTR: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 266.85 feet msl. Target level is 266.9 feet msl. 95% flooded.

Lower Reyno GTR: Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.

Water Level: Water level is 265.85 feet msl. Target level is 266.3 feet msl. 75% flooded.

Winchester GTR Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.

Water Level: Water level is 263.42 feet msl. Target level is 263.7 feet msl. 90% flooded.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission