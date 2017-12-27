Heavy rain, likely runoff should open up habitat for ducks

Wet Christmas means happy holiday hunting for Arkansas outdoorsmen

Arkansas Game & Fish Commission LITTLE ROCK — The heavy rainfall that Arkansas waterfowl hunters have been waiting for all season finally arrived Tuesday, at least for the southern portion of the state, and with it comes hopes for better habitat conditions to spread out the duck migration into the state.

A large area in east-central Arkansas received up to 6 inches of rainfall in a 24-hour period Tuesday-Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, and a large swath of the state from the southwestern tip to West Memphis appeared to receive anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rainfall in that period. All but the northernmost reaches +of Arkansas received at least an inch. Before Tuesday, the state was enduring record drought conditions in many areas, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s greentree reservoirs and other wildlife management areas were battling dry conditions and little chance finding ducks. Aerial surveys conducted Dec. 4-7 showed that while the mallard numbers mirrored totals for the past six Decembers, nearly half the mallard population in Arkansas was in flooded ricefields, and the remainder were scrounging for the limited water available – much of that artificially flooded on private land – outside of the major tributaries in the state.

“It’s raining, and that’s good,” Luke Naylor, the AGFC’s waterfowl program coordinator, said Tuesday afternoon.

“Maybe we’ll start getting a little runoff after this rain and that should help us for sure. We’re still not sure it will be enough to make a whole lot more habitat available for ducks, but we’ll start to get some runoff in some areas and then see what that ends up doing.

“There are ducks around.

Our waterfowl count was about average for a December, and there are places that have a bunch of ducks in them. We just need more surface water.

We have fairly typical mallard numbers, so with more water coming in, hopefully more habitat will be available to them. There have been fairly cold conditions to the north of here and we’ve seen some ducks move our way.”

Forecasts for the coming weeks show possible lower temperatures through the new year. “That will move ducks in now that we have the habitat,” Naylor said.

“After this system, at the end of the week, it’s just shaky past that as far as more water. It’s just kind of unknown. We could settle into a pattern where we’re getting rain every week. It’s just hard to know at this point. We had a little bit of rain last week so the grown should be fully saturated and with a lot of rain, that could become runoff and start filling up some places.

Some of the bayous and sloughs are starting to stack water. Some places that would normally be flooded now that aren’t, those might be stackng up some water after this week’s system.”

From Jim Harris