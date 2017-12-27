MMO§C©IPE HOROSCOPE

For Thursday December 28, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Be careful! Do not shop, make financial deals or work with money today. This is a poor day to spend money on items other than gas and food.

Today the Moon is in your sign, but it is 'floating free.' This makes you feel unsure of what to do. Avoid major purchases and big decisions today.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You feel a bit loosey-goosey today and indecisive about what to do next. Lighten up and make fewer demands on yourself and others today.

Conversations with female acquaintances will be friendly today! Someone might let her hair down and will confide in you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Be aware of what you do today, because you are high-viz. Bosses, parents and VIPs notice you. Avoid important decisions and big purchases. Don't volunteer for anything.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a lovely day to explore new ideas and learn something new! You will enjoy talking to people from different backgrounds, because you want to expand your world.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a poor day for making important discussions about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt or insurance issues. Do your homework, but wait until tomorrow to commit to anything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A discussion with a partner or close friend will be frank and revealing today. It's good to get facts on the table; however, wait until tomorrow to agree to anything important.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Money issues are important right now. However, today is a poor day to make money decisions. In fact, if shopping, buy only gas or food.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a playful, creative day! It's easy for you to think outside of the box. Enjoy the arts, music, sports events, playful times with children and anything that lets you express your creativity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is the perfect day to cocoon at home. Grab some junk food and put your feet up and watch daytime TV. At least, do this when you get home after work.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You're keen to talk to others today, which is just fine because you will learn a lot. However, do not commit to anything important. Don't agree to anything. Wait until tomorrow.

YOU BORN TODAY: You have appealing and attractive social skills. You are dedicated, responsible and a loyal friend. This year you will be more involved with others. Personal responsibilities with friends and family will be important, as will your service to others. Because of this, it's wise to you take care of yourself. Why not explore a makeover or do something that is rejuvenating?

