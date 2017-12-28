Bulldogs conquer Trojans on the Road

Four Earle players scored in double digits in the Bulldogs 36- point win over Lee

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Earle Bulldogs (9-2 overall) ended up winning a game by mercy rule for the sixth time this season with their 82-46 conquest of the Lee High School Trojans (1-9) in Marianna last Tuesday but it took the visiting team an uncharacteristically long time to reach the 30-point, fourthquarter, mercy-rule margin. “It was ugly but I’ll take it,” said Earle head coach Billy Murray. “After Christmas, the kids come back. They haven’t practiced during the time off.

They had all of that turkey and dressing yesterday. It kind of showed in the laziness. We never really got into the momentum of the game. They still had Christmas on their minds and the holidays. We weren’t that serious. We won by 30-something but it wasn’t the way I wanted it to be.”

It wasn’t until Travon Doolittle dished a pass to a waiting Quavonn Williams just outside of the left arc and the 6-foot-1 Earle senior drained a three that Earle was able to take the 30-point lead with 3:10 remaining in the contest and mercifully, continuously run the clock on their opponents from Lee.

Although Earle never trailed, the Bulldogs got out to a slow pace in the game, connecting on just four of their first 12 shots from the field and finding themselves in a one-point, 9-8, battle with 3:20 left in the opening stanza. The visitors would go on to hold a 15-11 lead after the first quarter and expand their advantage to 35-22 by halftime.

“I thought we should’ve came out and put them away in the first half,” Murray said. “They didn’t show us anything that we couldn’t handle. But, hey, it’s a building thing. One step at a time. We’re going up the ladder.”

During the break, Murray addressed the lackadaisical body language he saw from his team during the first quarter in particular and Earle listened, going on a 22-13 run in the third frame.

“We woke up,” Murray said. “The halftime talk I gave them, I talked to them about how we came out as far as our demeanor and our attitude. We really didn’t want to be there. But, they listened to me about how we have to play wit the same tempo that we’re going to play with in Harrison. They woke up a little bit after that.”

The temp Murray speaks of is the pace of play he would like the Bulldogs to take the court with at the Harrison tournament this weekend. The annual classic has become Murray’s measuring stick of how successful his team may be in the state tournament.

“When we play well there, we always make the state tournament,” Murray said. “That’s the only thing that’s on my mind, going up there and playing well.

We’ve got Bentonville (53) in the first game. That should be a good test for us because they’re a 7A school. So, we’re going to go up there and play with the big dogs and see how we run.”

One of the storylines Murray and Earle fans will be keeping an eye on this weekend is how the Bulldogs post presence looks against bigger competition. Earle’s former center 6-foot-3, 213-pound quarterback Gerry Bohanon Jr. recently decided to graduated from Earle High School early in order to arrive at Baylor University and begin preparing to be the Bear’s next quarterback as soon as possible.

That leaves the Bulldogs with 6-foot-5 sophomore Leeandrew Milow as Earle’s premier post-presence.

“It’s a work in progress,” Murray said. “I’ve got some confidence in some of the people (in the post) but they’ve got to get some touches. I keep telling my players, they’re not going to get better unless you pass the ball to them and let them work on their game inside. We’ll get it inside to Leeandrew Milow. He’s going to come around. KD (Kevon Smith), he’s going to come around. We’re not going to be like we were when we had Gerry. But we’re going to be a contender.”

Smith does appear to be coming around nicely, if the game against Lee is any indication of his progress. “KD”, as he’s called by Murray and his Earle teammates, pumped in 18 points to tie Travon Doolittle for Earle’s lead scoring role.

“I keep telling Kevon he’s got so much potential,” Murray said. “We call him KD. He’s 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6. He just needs to get a little more physical. At times, he needs to shoot the ball. He always has a green light to shoot the ball. But his shot is off and on. He hit some big shots tonight… Him and Doolittle, they’re our onetwo punch.”

While Murray was impressed with the shots and the 18-point performance from Smith, he was a little underwhelmed with the same scoring performance from Doolittle.

“Travon had a lot of people from Hughes here and he wasn’t quite himself,” Murray said. “I thought he should’ve had a better game than he did. He was a little off on his jumper.

But, he played well enough. He’s got to play better than that. He’s our go-to man. He should have had 30.”

Milow and Darius Cisero also had double-digit scoring performances against the Trojans, each Bulldog chipping in 13 points. Earle return to action tonight, taking on the Bentonville Tigers in Harrison.

By Collins Peeples