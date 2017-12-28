Lady Bulldogs take down Trojans

Earle scored 21 points off Lee turnovers in an eightpoint win

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Fresh off Christmas break, the Earle Lady Bulldogs returned to action at Lee High School, pulling out a streaky 43-35 victory in Marianna over the Trojans (5-5 overall).

Earle jumped on top of Lee early, going on a 12-3 run to begin the game. Although the Lady Bulldogs (10-2) never trailed, the Trojans came close to upsetting an Earle team that saw the semifinal round of the 2A playoffs last season, playing in a 3230, one possession game with just 6:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lady Bulldogs head coach Corey Garrett attributes the sporadic effort to the lethargy that comes from eating too much turkey and taking too many naps throughout the holidays.

“Let’s just say it was a Christmas hangover, I guess,” Garrett said. “That’s the only thing I can think of. It was a bad game.”

Also contributing to the Lady Bulldogs slower than average performance could be the fact that the game against Lee marked Earle’s fifth game in the past seven days.

The Earle ladies participated in the Briarcrest Christmas Classic last week, winning their first three games by an average of 22.3 points per game before falling to Arlington 59-57 in the championship contest.

Garrett reminisced fondly on the Lady Bulldogs performance in Tennessee and the progression his team has shown so far this season.

“From the Briarcrest tournament, I’m taking away how well we competed, how aggressive we were and how we were able to execute and get after everybody. We played some hellacious defense over there. We were fiery and aggressive, very competitive to be the smallest school over there… I was very proud of how we played. I was very impressed with what I saw out of my girls and we made a lot of progress.”

Having played all of that ball recently, it’s easy to see how the Lady Bulldogs could run out of gas.

Earle built a 24-8 lead over Lee, allowing the Trojans to only make a pair of shots from the field, with 3:05 remaining in the second stanza. However, the host team would start a 12-4 run in the second quarter that lasted until the 59 second mark of the third frame and saw Earle’s lead trimmed to a mere 28-25 advantage.

The Trojans rebounded their way back into the game, beating Earle on the boards by a 33-26 mark, including 15 offensive rebounds for Lee, to Garrett’s surprise.

“They had a rebounding advantage tonight?” Garrett said. “That’s kind of surprising. We usually kind of own the glass because we’re aggressive, box out and all five players go after rebounds. So, that’s kind of surprising.”

But, at that 59 second mark of the third quarter, Earle’s lead scorer RoShala Scott had seen enough as she knocked down a jump shot to push the Lady Bulldogs lead back to two possessions, 32-27.

Though Lee would once again cut the Lady Bulldogs lead to a single possession in a 34-32 game, Scott responded in an even bigger way, pumping in a three-pointer from the left for a 37-32 Earle lead with 4:45 remaining.

Scott led the Earle ladies in scoring and rebounding with 19 points and seven boards.

Along with Scott’s prolific scoring, the Lady Bulldogs defense helped the Earle team stay in front with 16 steals and 21 points off turnovers.

“We had an advantage because we’re aggressive,” Garrett said. “We’re always aggressive. So, when we’re on defense, everybody attacks.”

Part of that defensive effort came from sophomore T’asja Hughey who recorded four steals and 10 points.

Overall, Garrett was pleased with the effort his team showed while running on fumes and the competitiveness he’s seen from the Lady Bulldogs this past week.

“I see, when we’re challenged, we come to play,” Garrett said. “We don’t always bring our A game because we kind of play down to the level of competition. But, when we’re challenged, the girls usually respond.”

“I’m happy with where we’re at right now,” Garrett added. “After how we played Saturday at Briarcrest, not counting tonight, I’m happy with where we are and how we’re playing and how we’re competing and how other girls are stepping up. We’re coming together as a team. I like what I see right now.”

The Lady Bulldogs return to action tonight as Earle travels to Harrison to take on the Goblins (3-8).

By Collins Peeples