MOEOSCOIPE

For Friday, December 29, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Don't be down on yourself if you spend a lot of time daydreaming today. It's one of those days. We all need a mental health day now and then.

This is not a good day to make decisions about finances or even shopping for something expensive. You might talk yourself into something and later regret it. You might also not have all the facts.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) It's easy to deceive yourself today. This is why relations with others might be confusing. Basically, you want to get away from all this – just for a little while.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Some kind of confusion is present today. You might not be fully aware of it because it could be going on in the back of your mind. Avoid important decisions.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might feel confused when talking to a friend today or a member of a group. If so, acknowledge this. Don't make any important decisions. Don't agree to anything.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Be very clear when talking to parents and bosses today about what they expect from you. It's easy to have misunderstandings today. Forewarned is forearmed!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is the classic day to escape somewhere and enjoy some time off for good behavior. Take a walk in a park. Go someplace you've never been before. Explore your world!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Avoid important decisions about giving money away or sharing an inheritance because you are a bit confused today. Everyone is – it's the nature of today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Be cooperative with others but don't be a doormat. If someone says something to you and you think it's not true – you're probably right. Trust your instincts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Don't let someone put something over on you at work today. Someone could come crying to you with crocodile tears. Make sure you know what's happening.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a confusing day for romance (and romance is already confusing enough!) Postpone important decisions until another day.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You want to help a family member today because you feel sympathetic to their needs. Just make sure their needs are genuine. After all, true generosity is giving what is needed. Remember that.

BORN TODAY: You are energetic, optimistic and friendly. You are also ambitious and determined. This is a year of teaching and learning. You will spend time in reflection. Because your spiritual or religious beliefs will have strong priority, you might explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

