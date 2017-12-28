New laws to look for in 2018

When a bill is passed in the state legislature, if it does not have an emergency clause, it will take effect 90 days after we adjourn. But there are occasions when a specific date is written into the bill. This year, we passed several bills that will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

These impact everything from taxes to school buses.

Below are a number of the acts being enacted in the new year: Act 141 exempts military retirement and survivor benefits from income tax. This legislation also defines unemployment compensation as gross income for purposes of taxation.

Act 616 requires reports from political action committees, exploratory committees, and independent expenditure committees or individuals to be filed electronically. This legislation also designates the Arkansas Ethics Commission to approve the format and permits paper filing in certain circumstances.

Act 375 requires that a school bus that is purchased new or leased after January 1, be equipped with seat belts if a petition signed by at least 10% of a school district’s qualified electors is submitted and voted upon at the annual school election.

Act 910 sets the date of annual school elections to be the date of the preferential primary election or the general election.

One section of the Criminal Justice Efficiency and Safety Act (Act 423) regarding sentencing guidelines also takes effect on January 1, 2018.

You can find a full summary of all the legislation passed in 2017 at www.arkansashouse.org. If the legislation takes effect in 2018 it is written in the description of the bill.

The General Assembly will convene for the Fiscal Session on Feb. 12, 2018. Budget hearings begin on Jan. 9. We will continue to update you throughout 2018.

From State Representative Milton Nicks