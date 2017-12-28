Sports Briefs

• ASU Mid-South Men’s Basketball — Friday, Jan. 5, the Greyhounds take on Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• ASU Mid-South Women’s Basketball — Thursday, Jan. 4, the Lady Greyhounds take on Southwest Tennessee Community College, at 2 p.m. (Away) ***

— Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Patriots take on Forrest City, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• Marion Girls Basketball — Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Lady Patriots take on Forrest City, at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Blue Devils take on Jonesboro, at 7 p.m. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Girls

Basketball — Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Lady Devils take on Jonesboro, at 5 p.m. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Christian Boys Basketball — Friday, Jan. 5, The Black Knights take on Lee Academy, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

