The answers to our questions

It has been a roller coaster of a year-2017.

And I'm not arrogant enough to think that it would have come out differently, even if I had made plans every step of the way. The reality of it is that life throws you a curve ball sometimes. And you find yourself in a different place than where you might have preferred to have been-or, in other cases-better than what you could have imagined.

And as Albert Einstein is once purported to advise: “A man should look for what is, and not for what he thinks should be.”

Which is why it is much more important to pursue quality of life than to try to chase success-aside from the obvious error in trying to define what success is in the first place. That's certainly up for grabs.

For we all dance to the same piper: Call it fate, luck, chance, or divine intervention.

And I danced as fast as I could this year.

Faster even.

There were days I worked so hard that I considered that I might have a coronary if I didn't slow down. Then, there were days when house projects came up and the 'Honey-do' list went to the floor. But, there were also times when I finally caught up on my rest, when the small luxuries of life came along, when life smiled upon me, and times… when it didn't. Then, there were times when it REAL-LY didn't.

Although I tried not to worry so much about things. I guess that's the one area where most of us could improve; the worry thing.

It used to turn my hair gray.

But now that my hair is totally gray, I don't stress as much about that.

One less thing to worry about, don't you know?

Used to, my wife would say, “Don't worry about things!”

But, I would answer, “Too late… I already have.”

Yet, I've pretty much put the brakes on the whole worrying thing. That train doesn't stop at my house anymore. Because worrying about life is like tempting fate by imagining what would happen if you pulled the tail of a hungry lion.

Why do it in the first place?

Don't you have enough to deal with?

I do.

Only, so many try to maneuver their way out of life's situations.

For one, there are the intelligent, who think they know what's going on so well that they cannot be comfortable around others. They see the system as corrupt and opportunistic. They think they are not paranoid, because everyone REALLY IS out to get them!

I recall a documentary I viewed one time-about a person with perfect recall; that is, this individual remembered everything that they ever did or that anyone ever did to them.

This person had no friends. The reason is, the person had stored in their mind every slight anyone had ever done them which they remembered vividly. So much so, that there simply was no way they could forgive others-even when they wanted to be friendlybecause of their past betrayals.

Then, there are the gifted, who live their artistic and creative lives which could never approach the mundane everyday life. The creative minds where highs are higher, the lows are more poignant, the extremes like an adrenalin rush to the blood stream. How can everyday life ever match up to that?

Also, take the extreme classes in society. The rich and powerful look with disdain on people around them who they see as opportunists who only wish to cater to them, glom onto their power, their hands out for money or possessions.

Then, there are the poorunfortunates who see other classes as the enemy-those who would use and abuse them in order to capitalize from their labors and not reward them sufficiently. Or those who will never be one of the beautiful people, who seem to have life on a short leash.

And so, folks paint themselves into a corner and can't come out of that corner in order to extend a hand to others, or be objective about life or its lessons. Everyone is guarding their own turf, pulling in the drawbridge and manning the castle walls, with a mind to exclude all who don't fit the mold of an imaginary ideal figure that exists only in their minds in the first place. But, the truth is that there are no perfect people, or even… people just like you… and if there way, you wouldn't like those persons anyway. It's like magnetism: Opposites attract, but likes repel.

Like science, but not science.

For there are no theories or axioms you can use to get you out of every situation successfully.

Similar to a song's lyrics I heard recently: “When the answer goes beyond what you can see.”

Which brings to mind another maxim that Einstein is reported to have offered: “The best preparation for the future is to live as if there were none.”

Because there are some things you cannot figure out on a calculator.

That's because you can't solve everything by developing strategies.

But you may by developing your character.

So that when the inexplicable does happen, you may not like it, but at least you will be prepared for the challenge and rise above it.

By Robert L. Hall