Anointing Service at Blesssings Thru Faith

Blessings Thru Faith Ministry, located at 5169 S. College/Waverly Rd., in Proctor, will be conducting an Anointing Service at 3 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, for the purpose of anointing Pastor Cathrine H. Buck and Brother Mathew Witcher.

The special service will include portions conducted by special speakers: A – Elder Ronnie Smith N – Prophet Johnnie Selvy O – Elder Kevin Bowie I – Minister Mary N.

Johnson N – Minister Vanessa Basemore T – Elder Larry Price I – Elder Jasman Williams N – Minister Brenda Jackson G – Elder Rickey Smith There will also be a special musical message from Minister Sandra Bray, as well as violinist Sister Aura Jackson and a presentation by Pastor Apostle

Hodges.