Christmas ‘87: A December to Remember

I told a version of this story in the Times a couple of weeks ago, but once Christmas actually arrived, I really started to think about the year Christmas floated away.

I had turned 14 years old in the August of 1987. As a teenage boy who was only starting to pay attention to girls, my life was mostly about baseball, comic books, pro wrestling and computers. The weather was the least of my concerns, so when that infamous tornado tore through West Memphis, I was aware of it, but it wasn’t really on my radar.

Don’t get me wrong… I knew that it was bad. I knew people had been killed. But it didn’t really impact me directly. Little did I know that Mother nature wasn’t done yet.

On Christmas Eve 1987, although I was a teenage kid, Santa Claus still set to make a stop at the Hardin household (I had younger sisters). We had gone to my Grandmother’s for a family get-together earlier in the day and my Mom had gone to work, as a shift manager at the Mapco service station that’s no longer there along the Service Road in Marion. Imagine my surprise when my sleep was interrupted. Not by “a clatter” like in “Twas the Night before Christmas,” but by my Dad getting my attention and letting us know what was going on.

What was going on was about a foot of water (and rising) in my bedroom floor. I got out of bed and waded through the house as Dad collected me, my two sisters and the cat. He was also putting Christmas presents on top of the kitchen cabinets, along with the some other items. We put the big cabinet TV on top of the dining room table and made our way to the car and headed for higher ground, namely the Mapco parking lot.

We ended up going to my Grandmother’s — the one whose house did not get damaged in the tornado — and we stayed there a few days. I do remember my Dad coming in with all the stuff we had gotten for Christmas and had been forced to leave behind as we evacuated. The water ended getting about two feet high in the house. Once the waters had receded, we pulled up all the carpet, ran fans to dry everything else out, and lived on concrete floors for a few months until the FEMA check came through. Remember when FEMA wasn’t a dirty word? Thirty years later, we’re driving home from shopping a couple of days before Christmas, and guess, what… rain! Lots and lots of rain. And as we navigated the treacherous roads, oh, did the memories (literally) come flooding back.

Happy New Year!

“Marion State of Mind” By Ralph Hardin