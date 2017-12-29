Marion Ledger Briefs

County needs drivers with CDL

Wheeless: ‘ We’re hurting right now’

Crittenden County is in desperate need of drivers with CDL licenses.

Judge Woody Wheeless told the Quorum Court that only four of the county’s 15 workers in the road department have a commercial driver license, and according to a state law, all of them are required to have one in order to run the equipment.

“I found out last week that we haven’t been complying with the law,” Wheeless said. “Our personnel have been driving the trucks and the law says that everyone of our folks who are driving a dump truck or clam shell truck — anything over 26,000 pounds — they have to have a CDL. So we’re hurting right now.”

Justice Vickie Robertson suggested the county hold a CDL preparation class for its workers, but was told by other members of the court who have CDL’s that the requirements are stringent to obtain one.

“It’s not as easy as that,” said Justice Ronnie Marconi. “They have to go all the way to Jonesboro to take the class.”

To obtain a CDL the applicant must pass a vigorous written and road test. “When they go to take that written test they have to know everything about that truck,” Marconi said. “Trying to get a license today is a lot harder.”

Wheeless said the Quorum Court actually passed a policy which would pay employees an extra two dollars an hour — or an additional $4,000 a year — to obtain a CDL, but only one employee took them up on the offer.

“We told them they could make more money if they would do that,” Wheeless said. “But not one person stepped up to do that.”

Robertson proposed having a two-day training seminar to help prepare their employees for the test.

“I’m just trying to figure out a way to get the employees that we have to get them a CDL before they go to Jonesboro for the class,” Robertson said. “Maybe we could do a pre-class so we can prepare them for any issues.”

Robertson said it would be easier to get the current employees to take the test than to go out and have to hire all new people.

“The people we’ve got are already doing the job,” Robertson said. “That might be an incentive for them to take the test if they understand they are going to lose their jobs. It just might perk their interest.

Two dollars an hour might not have done it. But if you are going to lose your job?

That might do it.”

Wheeless agreed.

“I don’t want to lose any one of them,” Wheeless said. “They are all valued employees.”

Wheeless said he has an individual now who wants to come and work for the county, but won’t do it for anything less than $14 an hour.

“The best we can do under our current ordinance is $13,” Wheeless said. “And you can make more than $14 an hour if you have a CDL. That’s a problem we run in to also.”

The court gave Wheeless permission to hire a CDL driver at 12 percent over the set pay rate of $13 an hour, which he is allowed to do as an elected official.

“We may have to do that for that individual,” Wheeless said. “I need one now.”

By Mark Randall